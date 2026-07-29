NCAA Suspends All-SEC Tennessee Linebacker for 2 Games

The NCAA is setting itself up for a battle with the University of Tennessee after suspending All-SEC linebacker Arion Carter for 2 games.

“NCAA has suspended Tennessee star LB Arion Carter two games for $427 flight (which he repaid) during NFL pre-draft process,” The Knoxville News-Sentinel’s Adam Sparks wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

It was a striking development in the NIL era of college football, which allows players to be paid.

“Big news for Tennessee, which will certainly push back,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Surprising development in an era that’s generally unregulated.”

Carter, 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, had 76 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections in 10 games for the Vols in 2025.

“Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter will miss the first two games of the 2026 season after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a $427 flight from an agent before ultimately returning to Knoxville,” On3’s Steve Samra wrote on Wednesday. “The suspension stems from Carter’s decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft before later returning to Tennessee after suffering an injury while training … the flight to the pre-draft training facility was paid for by Carter’s agent, leading the NCAA to rule that he committed a Level III violation.”

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was unequivocal in his support of Carter.

“Arion Carter represents everything that is right about college athletics, dedicating all four years of his career to the University of Tennessee,” Heupel said in a statement released to Tennessee’s official X account. “His high character, loyalty and leadership within our program are unmatched. We disagree with the NCAA’s ruling on punishing Arion with a multi-game suspension this fall. Arion made the right decision for his future health and well-being. He will proudly graduate from Tennessee in public health with Dean’s List honors in August. Our team stands behind AC and his family, and we can’t wait to be on the field with him during training camp next week.”

Tennessee opens the season on September 5 against Furman in Knoxville before hitting the road to face Georgia Tech on September 12.

“Arion Carter will miss Tennessee’s Week 2 game against Georgia Tech,” On3’s Pete Nakos wrote on his official X account. “The Volunteers have already pushed back heavily on NCAA suspension.”

Tennessee Fans: Not Happy About Suspension

To say Tennessee fans weren’t happy about Carter’s suspension would be a bit of an understatement.

“So dumb,” former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge wrote on his official X account. “Hey, two games healthier for the SEC schedule!”

“$427 flight but yet NBA players can play in College Basketball,” Rocky Top News wrote on its official X account. “What a joke the NCAA is.”

“It’s almost laughable at this point,” Barstool Rocky Top wrote on its official X account. “#FREEARION”

“Did the NCAA not learn from Nico (Iamaleava)?” Average Vols Fan wrote on their official X account. “We do what we want and they should stay out of our way.”

“Vols Twitter getting ready for another battle on this app,” Gridiron Uncensored wrote on its official X account.

“The NCAA would worry about their drink spilling while the plane was crashing,” Crain & Cone co-host Jake Crain wrote on its official X account.