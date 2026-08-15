Tennessee Vols Announce Unfortunate News Weeks Before College Football Season

The bad news keeps coming for the Tennessee Volunteers football team with the college football season just weeks away from starting. Tennessee announced some brutal news with the team’s September 5th matchup against Furman fast approaching.

The Vols revealed that starting safety Endrees Farooq sustained a season-ending torn patellar tendon during practice on Friday, August 14.

“Tennessee junior safety Endrees Farooq suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his right knee at practice on Friday morning,” Tennessee detailed in an August 15, statement. “We stand with Endrees and support him as he begins the recovery process.

“We know he will continue to make a strong leadership impact on our team this fall.”

Farooq has played in 26 games over the last two college football seasons. The safety posted 76 tackles and two interceptions in 13 appearances in 2025.

Tennessee Football Will Be Without Multiple Starters vs. Georgia Tech on September 12

Tennessee’s first major test will be at Georgia Tech on September 12. The Vols will be without multiple starters for the game in Atlanta.

“With S Edrees Farooq out for the season and LB Arion Carter suspended for two games, that means @Vol_Football will face Georgia Tech in its first road game in Week 2 without two of its best defenders,” On3’s Chris Low detailed in an August 15, message on X.

“Finding a finisher on the edge remains a key, although Xavier Gilliam has been dominant at inside.”

Tennessee News: The Vols Have Yet to Name George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon the Team’s Starting Quarterback

Meanwhile, Tennessee continues to have a quarterback battle brewing with the season just weeks away from beginning. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has yet to name a starter between George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon.

“I think the fear is that if George is the starter, then you could lose Faizon,” Knoxville News Sentinel’s Adam Sparks noted on “The Tony Basilio Show,” per Yahoo Sports. “I think that’s really the fear. I don’t think anybody is against George. But we’re in the portal age, so it’s not like if George starts, then Faizon’s going to hang around for a year or two and develop, and then he’ll be the starter. That’s not what we’re in now — every offseason there is free agency.

“The assumption is that Faizon has the higher ceiling [and that] long-term, he’s the better quarterback. And so you don’t want to sacrifice, let’s say three seasons of [Faizon] because George ends up being a nose ahead of him for the early part of the season. I think that’s more of the fear.”

Tennessee’s Schedule Includes Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M & LSU

Tennessee’s SEC schedule includes matchups against Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU this season. Back in July, Heuepel indicated that he is comfortable with letting the quarterback competition play out.

“We’ve had it happen a lot of different ways,” Heupel told ESPN at the time. “You’ve had a guy that you knew was going to be the guy.

“We’ve had a bunch of competitions. We’ll find out when we find out. Typically, there comes a point where you’re like, all right, this is the right guy.”