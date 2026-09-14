Tennessee Volunteers Get Brutal Injury News

Tennessee is coming off a great road win against Georgia Tech, but left with a bitter taste in its mouth after news of an injury to its starting tight end.

Ethan Davis will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL that he suffered during the game.

Ethan Davis Out for Season

Davis was Tennessee’s first option at tight end, and he started the year nicely. While only accounting for three catches, two of them were touchdowns. He looked like a go-to piece in the Vols’ red-zone offense.

“I hate it for Ethan,” Heupel said in Monday’s press conference. “The work he has put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that his season is cut short. The next guy has to be prepared and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Davis was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports, and has been with the Volunteers his entire college career.

Last season, Davis had 21 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. He looked well on his way to pass last year’s touchdown total.

With Davis out, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will turn to the next man up.

“This game requires the next guy up,” Heupel said. “You have heard me talk about that. Our team has heard that, too. You have to be prepared for when your opportunity arises. The next guy, multiple guys have to step up in that role.

Who Can Step Up?

Behind Davis are DaSaahn Brame and Trent Thomas, both listed as the number-two options on the depth chart.

Brame has a catch for seven yards so far this season, but expect his output to go up. Brame was the fifth-highest-ranked tight end in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Last season as a freshman, he caught six balls for 63 yards. Brame will have to step up maybe sooner than expected in this Vols offense.

Thomas has two catches for 13 yards so far this season. The junior tight end is a transfer from South Alabama, where he played limited snaps.

If Brame has the talent recruiting sites said he has, expect him to take more of the load.

Tennessee gets a bye week to figure out the tight end situation before hosting Kennesaw State. After that, SEC play begins with No. 1 Texas at home.