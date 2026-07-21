Tennessee’s Final Whopping NIL Offer to Land Prized 5-Star Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers present 17 verbal commits for football as of July 21. But No. 18 could become head coach Josh Heupel and company’s first five-star addition of the 2027 class. The Vols await the decision of blue chip running back David Gabriel Georges, who aims to announce his school of choice Wednesday.

The electric running back has mostly been mum about his recruitment. He even previously clarified a July 6 report that Ohio State was rising as the favorite but denied talking to any reporter regarding that. The Buckeyes remain in the fold for the Baylor School of Chattanooga standout.

However, multiple recruiting insiders from 247Sports and On3/Rivals point to Tennessee rising as the favorite. Including one insider who revealed the whopping NIL (name image likeness) figure that the Volunteers are reportedly presenting.

How Much is Tennessee’s NIL Offer for 5-Star?

Steve Wiltfong of On3 and two fellow colleagues dove into what the final package is for the speedy running back.

“As Pete Nakos first reported, and Chris Low then added, Gabriel Georges is tracking to be the highest-paid running back to be paid from the high school ranks in the modern recruiting era,” Wilftong said.

That massive deal sits at worth $6 million through three seasons, as Wiltfong and Low noted. Meanwhile, Nakos adds that this massive NIL contract “will come with perks.”

But Tennessee’s big offer becomes tough to beat ahead of decision day.

Biggest Threat to Tennessee Ahead of Decision Day

Tennessee hasn’t eliminated Ohio State yet here.

The Buckeyes have worked behind the scenes with trying to sell Columbus and the program. Ohio State presents a massively deep running back history. Featuring Bo Jackson as OSU’s most recent 1,000-yard star.

Plus, OSU and head coach Ryan Day haven’t landed a single running back for this 2027 recruiting class. Hence why the Buckeyes remain in hot pursuit of the talented back.

How Tennessee Still Holds the Upper Hand over Ohio State

Wiltfong shared how OSU worked out a near similar deal for Gabriel Georges. However, “I don’t think it will be enough” per Wiltfong. But there’s another deep reason why OSU could lose out here: it involves DGG’s jersey number.

Tennessee reportedly is allowing Gabriel Georges to wear his No. 0. Ohio State “couldn’t make that promise” to him as wearing that number is presented to those who impact the Buckeyes on and off the field.

So all signs indicate that Tennessee and Heupel will pull off this roster altering move. Especially when one takes a deeper dive into the caliber of talent Gabriel Georges brings.

Heupel can gain a violent runner who can wear down defenses before halftime, or when the game is on the line. Gabriel Georges shows tremendous trust in allowing his offensive line to set up the running lanes, and then he explodes through the openings with fury. He presents strong contact balance too as he forces the third or fourth defender to tussle him down. But he doesn’t lean into just power to beat defenders, as DGG hits defenders with a wicked spin move too in slipping past poor tackle attempts.

Tennessee wins over an instant impact player if it officially lands Gabriel Georges.