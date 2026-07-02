One of the beloved members of Texas A&M’s “Wrecking Crew” defense of the mid-1990s has passed away.

According to KBTX Bryan-College Station, former Texas A&M All-American and Pro Bowl linebacker Keith Mitchell has died at 51 years old.

“Texas A&M All-American linebacker Keith Mitchell died at 51, Texas A&M athletics confirmed to KBTX on Thursday,” KBTX’s Travis L. Brown wrote on Thursday. “Mitchell was a member of the ‘Wrecking Crew’ defense from 1993-96, including the 1993 Southwest Conference champion squad. He earned All-SWC honors in 1995, followed by an All-Big 12 nod in 1996 to go along with his College Football News All-America selection. The Garland native was fourth all-time for career sacks at A&M with 34, including 14.5 during his senior season. The 1996 total is tied for sixth in A&M’s record book for single-season sacks.”

Mitchell, 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, went undrafted in 1997 over concerns about his size but made the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

He played for the Saints from 1997 to 2001, including earning Pro Bowl honors in 2000 with a career-high 6.5 sacks and 2 defensive touchdowns.