“Texas A&M All-American linebacker Keith Mitchell died at 51, Texas A&M athletics confirmed to KBTX on Thursday,” KBTX’s Travis L. Brown wrote on Thursday. “Mitchell was a member of the ‘Wrecking Crew’ defense from 1993-96, including the 1993 Southwest Conference champion squad. He earned All-SWC honors in 1995, followed by an All-Big 12 nod in 1996 to go along with his College Football News All-America selection. The Garland native was fourth all-time for career sacks at A&M with 34, including 14.5 during his senior season. The 1996 total is tied for sixth in A&M’s record book for single-season sacks.”