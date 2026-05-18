Brian Kelly’s Shocking Move at LSU is Now Texas A&M’s Title Chance

Former LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly joined the program in November of 2021. He intended to do a complete overhaul of the program. In that same sentiment, he made the most shocking move. Kelly fired strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt.

Moffitt had been in Baton Rouge since 2000, helped LSU win three national titles and was part of the program’s most dominant run of the modern era. That is why the reaction from former Tigers felt so personal.

“I hated to hear the news that Coach Moffitt wasn’t being retained at LSU,” former LSU running back said.

Chris Low of On3 reported that Moffitt wanted to continue at LSU. Probably also wanted to end his career at the program. It came as a huge surprise and a major heartbreak for him when he was let go.

“I was in my office because I was trying to get in touch with Coach Kelly to start planning our offseason, the dates and all that. It was a Friday afternoon. I knew he was in the office,” Moffitt said to On3.

Stephanie Rempe, then LSU’s executive deputy athletic director, broke the news to him that day.

I was trying to stay — might as well have been beating on his door. But it rarely ends in this business the way you want it to,” Moffitt added.

Cut to December 2023, Mofitt landed the job at Texas A&M Aggies.

Tommy Moffitt’s LSU Exit Still Matters

Texas A&M carried Moffitt’s history with LSU straight into the SEC spotlight and the Aggies used it as fuel during a 49-25 win at Tiger Stadium in October 2025, the last game for Kelly. A literal example of fate’s play.

Quarterback Marcel Reed said Moffitt “brought in a tackling dummy with Brian Kelly’s face on it,” a detail that shows how high the stakes were for that matchup inside the Texas A&M building.

That night was a reminder that Kelly’s decision handed one of the sport’s most respected strength coaches to a direct SEC rival.

The impact has shown up on Saturdays. Texas A&M’s 2025 season already included a first-round College Football Playoff appearance and a return to the upper tier of the SEC. The program’s 2026 portal class was ranked third nationally by On3.

Head coach Mike Elko said the Aggies needed to “run the ball and stop the run better,” and the portal haul reflected that trench-first fix. The team made 18 additions with heavy emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines.

Texas A&M’s portal work helped transform its passing game in 2025, which is why the addition of Alabama receiver Isaiah Horton mattered.

Tommy Moffitt’s Texas A&M Effect

On a 2025 night against the Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York credited the strength staff after a big sack. “Coach Moffitt got me right in the weight room doing those curls on Thursday,” he said.

That is the kind of line that tells you how impactful Moffitt has been.

Texas A&M’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 and the Aggies recently added five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews. He is ranked No. 1 for the position and No. 3 national prospect, per Rivals. Matthews chose A&M over Miami, Georgia and LSU. His commitment pushed the class to 14 pledges. For a program trying to chase a first SEC title since 1998 and a national title drought that dates to 1939, that is how a real contender is assembled.

“A lot has been made about the culture shift that has happened here, and I just think so much of that is what Tommy has done in the weight room and just that piece of the program becoming something kids have bought into,” Elko said.

Kelly’s move at LSU was supposed to mark a break with the past. Instead, it helped sharpen the future for Texas A&M. Moffitt’s presence now gives Elko a rare blend of old-school edge and modern training science.