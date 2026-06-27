Marcel Reed Details Lane Kiffin Recruiting Mistake Before Texas A&M Move

Were it not for a recruiting slip-up from Lane Kiffin, Texas A&M’s QB Marcel Reed would have been playing for the Ole Miss Rebels. Reed initially committed to Ole Miss back in 2022 as a coveted 4-star prospect out of Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, TN.

Kiffin’s recruiting mastermind was showing through yet again as Reed picked the then-Rebels over SEC schools like Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, and A&M. However, Ole Miss’s ecstasy was short-lived as on December 19, 2022—just two days before Early Signing Day—Reed officially decommitted from Ole Miss.

Looking back, the warning signs were certainly there, but the finality of the move still felt like a lightning strike. Everyone had heard the Kiffin to Auburn rumors and the buzz about the coaching instability at Ole Miss, yet nobody expected a rock-solid, eight-month commitment to vanish in forty-eight hours.

At the time, the sudden decommitment left the recruiting world completely blindsided, sparking an endless wave of questions with zero definitive answers. While fans spent years guessing whether it was an NIL play or portal panic, the truth didn’t surface until 2026, when the Texas A&M signal-caller finally exposed the real behind-the-scenes breakdown.

Marcel Reed Breaks Down Exactly Where Lane Kiffin Went Wrong

The Auburn noise being the direct reason behind Reed’s decommit sounds like the most obvious reason. It’s not.

Even with all the uncertainty surrounding the coaching situation, Reed wanted to give Kiffin’s staff, who he had been loyal to for months, another chance, despite potential suitors lining up.

“Yeah, committed to Ole Miss and going into my junior year. I really loved the place. It was cool and there was a bunch of people I knew that already went there, had some great players come out of there. It wasn’t too far from home. Loved the environment of what college football looked like in Oxford. Lane Kiffin was going through, I guess, maybe transitioning to another school and we were just trying to see if things were going to look the same if he were to leave and to go to, I think it was Auburn at that time, that was trying to offer him a job, and there was speculation that he was going to go,” Reed said on The Turf.

The clash of interest came when the 4-star signal-caller wasn’t getting the answers he needed to continue with the Rebels.

Even that wasn’t the ultimate straw. It was feeling undervalued by Kiffin, as the A&M QB explained.

Reed Felt Undervalued

“We weren’t getting the answers that we really wanted. I had other coaches recruiting me at the time, who, once I decommitted, were coming on home visits. Lane didn’t come on the home visit. I don’t know if he had something to do with it, but there were coaches that came from Ole Miss, but the other schools had head coaches, and they came and visited me,” Reed continued.

“So, with that, I thought it was a respect thing. I really liked A&M when I went there. A&M was a top school for me. They had a commitment early on, but he decommitted, so that kind of opened up my opportunity to go to visit the school. I went there, and I thought it was amazing. You look at Kyle Field, and it’s empty, and that place looks like it can fit 300,000 people.”

The signal-caller saw a vision, and he turned it into reality. Now the Aggies not only have sold-out stadium, but a potential to make a run for the National Championship in 2026.