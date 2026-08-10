SEC Coach Disses Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed: ‘He Still Thinks He’s a True QB’

The Texas A&M Aggies are hoping to have a better finish to 2026 than they did in 2025. The Aggies lost the final two games of the year, falling to both Texas and Miami. In the CFP game against the Hurricanes, Texas A&M didn’t score a touchdown.

However, the Aggies are still ranked eighth in the preseason Coaches Poll. Part of that is because of the raw talent of quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions a year ago. He completed just 62.1 percent of his passes.

An anonymous SEC coach believes that Reed isn’t a true quarterback.

SEC Coach Roasts Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed

In an article from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, an anonymous SEC defensive coordinator had a harsh quote on how his team deals with Reed.

“He still thinks he’s a true quarterback, and we want him to, like, keep thinking that way. He doesn’t really want to run, but when he does, it’s the scariest part.”

Essentially, other teams want him to prove that he can beat them with his arm. Opponents don’t want him to be running around with his legs. Reed ran for 493 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Aggies. Still, saying he’s not a true quarterback is pretty harsh criticism.

Head coach Mike Elko has Reed’s back, though. He’s not buying any of the criticism that others have for his starting quarterback.

“He’s very, very comfortable with where we’re at right now with the scheme stuff. Last offseason, I was dealing with people asking me if he would be able to complete a forward pass, and I tried to convince everyone that he would, and now there’s a thought that he’s hit his ceiling, but I still think there’s a ton of growth for him, and he’s committed to doing that.”

The Aggies Have a Tough Schedule to Make the College Football Playoff

Heading into this season, Texas A&M has a tough road to make the College Football Playoff. They take on LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma on the road. They also have to play Texas and Tennessee, as well. It’s not an easy schedule for Reed to prove to the haters that he is a great quarterback.

Reed is losing first-round receiver KC Concepcion from last year, so it will be harder for him to accumulate easy passing yards. Of course, that’s what the NFL scouts are looking for. If Reed is able to rack up yards this year, then scouts will be intrigued by him as an early draft pick.

The Aggies will be leaning on the defensive improvement to help the Aggies make the Playoff this year. Last year, the defense allowed 30+ points three times in the regular season. Reed led an explosive offense, but this is his last chance to show NFL scouts he is a first-round talent.