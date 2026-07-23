Arch Manning Addresses Whether He’ll Return to Texas in 2027

Arch Manning is entering his fourth season with the Texas Longhorns and his second as the program’s full-time starter.

However, after redshirting his freshman season, Manning has the option to return for another year if he chooses, despite projections that could make him a top first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

During Texas’ SEC Media Days session on Thursday, reporters asked Manning about that possibility.

Arch Manning Focused on the Present

Manning discussed a potential return to Texas next season and made it clear that he’s focused on the present, making that mindset a priority throughout the offseason.

“I am just focused on today,” Manning said. “One of my goals this offseason was to stay present and take it one day at a time.”

#Texas QB Arch Manning asked about the possibility of returning to Austin for 2027: “I am just focused on today. One of my goals this offseason was to stay present and take it one day at a time.” — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) July 23, 2026

Many expected Manning to potentially leave Texas for the NFL after last season, but while he was clearly one of the better quarterbacks in the country, another year in college appeared to be the best decision for his development. He made that decision fairly quickly after the season ended.

Manning’s 2025 Season

Manning’s 2025 season got off to a slow start, but he still finished the year completing 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.

He also brings a unique element to his game that his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, never had — the ability to make plays with his legs. Manning rushed 92 times last season for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Texas’ Challenging Schedule

Playing in the SEC means Texas will almost always face a difficult schedule, but the Longhorns could have one of the toughest slates in the country this season with a non-conference matchup against Ohio State for the second straight year.

In addition to hosting the Buckeyes, Texas will hit the road for matchups against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Missouri, LSU, and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns will host Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and two other non-conference opponents in Texas State and UTSA early in the season.

“We got a bunch of big games, and so we’re just going to take it one day at a time,” Manning said Thursday when asked about Texas’ schedule.