Arch Manning Under Fire for Laughing at Holly Rowe Getting Slapped in AI Video

Saturday’s 24-23 Texas Longhorns win over the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes was memorable for a few reasons.

Texas rallied from 20 points down, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull off the upset win in what many are calling one of the greatest college football comebacks in recent memory.

But others will remember Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian blowing off a postgame interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe in what has been arguably the biggest viral moment of the college football season.

The video immediately went viral. A few AI spoof videos have also started circulating on social media, and one of them has landed star quarterback Arch Manning in hot water.

Arch Manning’s Holly Rowe Comments Land Him in Hot Water

On Monday, Inside Texas reporter Evan Vieth asked Manning if he had seen any of the AI videos from Saturday night poking fun at Sarkisian.

Manning didn’t hesitate to answer, and now he may be wishing he hadn’t.

“I saw a few AI edits of stuff, but that’s about it,” Manning replied. “I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview. Have y’all seen that one? That’s a good one…of him slapping Holly Rowe. Yeah, it’s hilarious.”

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section with messages of snark and vitriol, ripping into Manning for his tone-deaf reaction to the AI Sarkisian-Rowe interaction.

Fans Are Coming After Arch Manning Over Holly Rowe AI Video

“Holy s – – – this is absolutely disgusting,” one fan replied.

“Yeah, no, this isn’t funny. It’s pretty s – – – – actually,” another fan scoffed.

“Her mom died a month ago and she has to endure this completely unprovoked bs for no reason,” a third fan posted.

“Holly Rowe deserves so much better than the bulls– – – she’s been subjected to over the past few days because of this dude’s coach & now this. Everyone in the room finds a video of a man slapping a woman funny?? So beyond classless and disrespectful,” remarked one user.

“He’ll apologize, of course but, it won’t change that he found it riotously funny. Holly Rowe, of ALL people, doesn’t deserve this s – – -. It’s gross,” another user noted.

“First Sark disrespects Holly Rowe, then male sports fan attack her looks & body shame her now on have this privilege idiot thinking an AI edit of his head coach slapping Holly is funny. The fact it was laughter throughout the room is disgusting. Another day of women just existing,” one fan exclaimed.

“Arch Manning thinking a video of a man slapping a woman is a ‘good one.’ He’s disgusting and so is every reporter who laughed in there,” another fan stated.

“What an idiot. Hitting a woman isn’t a joke,” one fan sneered.

“Joking about a man slapping a woman is disgusting behavior imo. How Holly and Laura were both treated by Sark is unacceptable. Arch is a kid but he needs to know this wasn’t ok and very poor taste. Violence against women isn’t funny,” one user mocked.

“Violence against women! Always a kneeslapper! (WTF is wrong with you?)” another fan uttered.

“Calloway about to donate $1,000,000 to Holly Rowe on behalf of Good Good to make up for this disgusting behavior,” wrote another user.