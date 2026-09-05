Arch Manning’s Family: His Parents and Siblings Have Athletic Talents of Their Own

Arch Manning, starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, may not have the same hype behind him as last year. But he has the same support from his family. His parents Cooper and Ellen, his sister, and his brother are all rooting for him, right along with the rest of the Longhorn fandom.

Read on to learn all about his family and their own impressive athletic backgrounds.

Want to stay updated on Longhorn football? Keep stats, schedules, and breaking news at your fingertips with the Longhorns Football News app, now on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.

Arch Manning’s Mother, Ellen, Was a Top Volleyball Player

Not everyone knows that Arch Manning‘s mother, Ellen Manning, has her own impressive athletic history. He doesn’t just get his sports prowess from his dad! Back in 1986, Ellen (then Ellen Heidingsfelder), played on the New Orleans Sacred Heart’s volleyball team, where she was an MVP player in the state championship, Dallas Morning News reported.

In the early 1990s, Ellen and Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper, began dating, People reported. By then, she was a New Orleans attorney, Tampa Bay reported. Although they’d already known each other when they were younger, the sparks flew in the 1990s. They got married in 1999 and are still together today.

According to the Clarion Herald, Cooper grew up a Baptist, but Ellen came from a “big Catholic family,” he said.

“I just decided that if we got married and had children, it would probably be best to be all on the same team,” Cooper told the Clarion Herald. “I got to know Father Boileau really well. We had him over for dinner a bunch and got to be real close with him. I thought the world of him. He was a big part of the transition into changing my stripes, so to speak.”

Arch Manning’s Dad, Cooper, Had to Leave Football Due to Serious Health Concerns

Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning, was the first of his brothers to play football, People reported. His father Archie Manning was a famous football player in his own right, having played quarterback for the NFL for 14 seasons.

But Cooper’s career was cut short at a very young age, while his brothers were able to go on to achieve fame in the NFL. He was an All-State wide receiver at Isidore Newman School. His senior year in high school, he caught 76 passes and 1,250 yards and was the team’s MVP, Tampa Bay reported. Then, he was accepted at the age of 18 to play football at Ole Miss.

But he had to quit when his career was just starting to take off.

First, he noticed numbness in his hands and atrophy in his right bicep, People reported. The Mayo Clinic ultimately diagnosed him with spinal stenosis. With his condition, the wrong hit during a game could leave him paralyzed, Bleacher Report shared.

He went on to be part owner of an energy investment firm and has a net worth of $15 million, according to Bleacher Report. And today, he says he’s not bitter about what happened. Instead, he accepts “this is the hand I’m dealt” and moves forward, he told USA Today. He also jokes that as time goes on, peoples’ memories of how well he played as a kid just get better and better.

The Clarion Herald reported that he feels thankful and blessed that he was able to walk away, and never got seriously hurt.

Arch Manning’s Sister, May, Plays Volleyball

Arch Manning’s sister is a talented volleyball player. She played for the University of Virginia, People reported. She followed in her mom’s footsteps in 2020 and was awarded MVP for a state championship game with the Academy of the Sacred Heart (New Orleans), Max Preps reported.

May told Max Preps about her mom: “I definitely think her accomplishments get forgotten because the Mannings are so much in the spotlight. The Mannings are great athletes but I get my volleyball talents and ability from my mom. She could really pop the ball from what I’ve heard.”

Arch Manning’s Brother, Heid, Played Football Too

Arch Manning’s brother Heid played center on Isidore Newman High School’s football team, People reported. Isidore Newman is a private school for kindergarten through 12th grade, Dallas Morning News reported.

“I think the school and the community have done a good job of making it seem like it’s just ‘Arch and Heid,’ not ‘Arch and Heid Manning,’” Heid told Dallas Morning News. “It’s always been regular. I’ve never felt like a Manning kid here.”

Today, Heid attends the University of Texas, just like his brother. Although he played football in high school, he no longer plays in college.

Heid joked that he was the 5’10”, 220-pound center and “no one was recruiting me,” Horns 24-7 reported. But he and Arch are big supporters of each other, and remain very close.