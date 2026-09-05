Arch Manning Gets Strong Message From College Football Legend Tim Tebow

It’s a massive year for star quarterback Arch Manning and the No. 5 Texas Longhorns, who will open their season Saturday against Texas State at home in Austin.

Manning is entering his fourth year with the Longhorns and has lofty expectations after they came up short of reaching the College Football Playoff less than a year ago.

Ahead of the Longhorns taking the field, college football legend and ESPN SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow had a strong message for the young QB.

Manning Gets Strong Message From Tebow

Tebow is arguably the greatest college football QB ever after his time at Florida and understands what high expectations and pressure feel like, something Manning has dealt with largely because of his last name since he entered college.

“I think it’s so important that you get rid of the noise around you,” Tebow said Saturday. “Just focus on playing your game. Because when he does that, I really think he’ll be one of the best.”

Can Arch Manning take his game to the next level? 🤔@ChaseDaniel & @TimTebow discuss the expectations for Arch Manning this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/jv7BSR0Sph — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 5, 2026

Tebow Speaks on Manning’s Heisman Trophy Pressure

When asked about entering the year as a Heisman Trophy favorite and carrying that pressure, Tebow responded bluntly.

“I don’t even think that’s fair to say about Arch,” Tebow added. “Arch had more pressure than any Heisman Trophy candidate throughout the year and it wasn’t even close… You can’t just go hang out, you can’t just be a normal young man that’s trying to figure it out, and everyone’s trying to expect you to be like your uncles immediately, like they went through highs and lows and they turned out to be incredible Hall of Famers.

“You can’t control who speaks about you, but you can control who speaks into you, and I really believe for Arch… and those have to be the voices that pour into him.”