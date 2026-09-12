Arch Manning’s Girlfriend Remains College Football’s Biggest Mystery Amid Rumors

There are no shortage of rumors about who could be Texas quarterback Arch Manning’s girlfriend. The challenge is that none of these rumors appear to be true.

A viral photo circulated on social media this offseason of Manning pictured with an unidentified woman on a plane. Yet, this picture appears to have been created by AI.

At various times during his career, Manning has been linked to former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and Texas softball player Vanessa Quiroga among others. There is no evidence that any of these rumors are true.

As an aside, Dunne is dating Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes. There was also a viral social media post from a Texas A&M student pictured with what appeared to be Manning, but nothing came of this rumor either.

Manning’s Instagram page is absent of any mention regarding a love interest and instead focuses on football as well as his brand deals. If Manning is dating anyone, the Texas quarterback is doing a great job of hiding it.

All indications are that Manning is single despite all the rumors.

Amid the spotlight, Manning turned to a celebrity who understands the challenges of fame more than most.

Arch Manning Does Not Have a Known Girlfriend, But Turned to Matthew McConaughey for Advice

Manning is not a fan of the fame that comes with being the Texas quarterback. More accurately, Manning was going to be famous thanks to his last name no matter where the quarterback played college football.

Manning turned to actor and Texas super-fan Matthew McConaughey for some advice on handling fame.

“I’d say it’s fair for me to think it’s (the attention) a little absurd,” Manning told ESPN’s Chuck Culpepper during a September 11, feature titled, “How Arch Manning handles formidable fame.” “I really just like playing football with my buddies and going to school and hanging out with friends, and if I were to take something away from my life, it would definitely be that.

“But you know, I’ve grown to accept what it is, accept who I am, and make the most out of it, and just kind of expect everything,” Manning added.

“I had a good talk with Matthew McConaughey, and he’s kind of helped me navigate that area of my life, and he said, ‘You know, don’t be surprised by anything. Take everything with a grain of salt. Accept everything. There’s no escaping it. It’s only gonna get worse, the better you play. So, accept everything.'”

Arch Manning Landed $2.5 Million NIL Deal With Texas

Manning may not like the spotlight, but it has been lucrative for the quarterback. According to On3, Manning signed a $2.5 million NIL deal with Texas which puts him at a modest No. 51 on the projected earnings list among all college athletes.

Manning’s brand deals include Warby Parker, Raising Cane’s, Vuori, Topps, Red Bull and Google among others. On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Manning and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin have similar NIL deals at $2.5 million.

Texas QB Arch Manning Is Not a Fan of Being Famous

The Texas quarterback’s aversion to fame is not anything new. Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning, revealed his son’s proclamation at a young age.

“Arch always said growing up, I can remember him being 6 or 7, ‘I want to play quarterback one day in college, but I don’t have any interest in being famous,'” Cooper told ESPN.