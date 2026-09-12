Arch Manning’s Parents & Family Have Unique Ties to Peyton & Eli Manning

When it comes to football, it is hard to find a more recognizable last name than Manning, and Arch Manning is just the latest in a long line of quarterbacks in the family. Arch’s parents, Cooper Manning and Ellen Heidingsfelder, can often be seen at Texas games cheering on their son.

Cooper’s brothers are NFL legends, Peyton and Eli Manning, but Arch’s dad also spent time playing football. While he did not have an NFL career, Cooper played college football at Ole Miss.

Arch’s father dabbled in the media space while his brothers played in the NFL, and Cooper also works in the finance industry. Peyton and Eli are Arch’s uncles, a good resource to have when you are the Texas starting quarterback.

Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, also played in the NFL after having a standout college career at Ole Miss.

Here’s what you need to know about the Manning family.

Arch Manning’s Mom, Ellen Heidingsfelder, on Texas QB: ‘He Struggles With (Fame) Right Now’

Arch’s mom, Ellen, was also an athlete as part of the New Orleans’ Academy of the Sacred Heart’s volleyball team that made it to the state championship. While most of the Manning family is known for football, Ellen built a successful career as a lawyer.

Arch’s mom got candid about some of the challenges Arch has with fame.

“He struggles with that right now,” Ellen told The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman during a June 25, 2025, feature titled, “Raising Arch: How Cooper and Ellen prepared Texas’ QB for the Manning family spotlight.”

“Especially when he’s in Austin, he feels like he can’t go out because everybody wants to take a picture. He said it’s not even the ones that are coming up and saying, ‘Hey, can I get a picture?’ Ellen added.

“He’s always been very gracious about that. He learned that from his grandfather. You always take the time to take a picture, talk to a fan.”

Peyton & Eli Manning Are Arch Manning’s Uncles

Like other star college quarterbacks, Arch has been part of the Manning Passing Academy, a notable camp where the top collegiate signal-callers work with the best high school QBs. Arch had no problem staying at the dorm just like everyone else when he was attending the camp.

“In his early teens at the annual Manning Passing Academy, he’d choose staying in dorms with friends and pizza over going to meetings with college quarterbacks,” ESPN’s Chuck Culpepper detailed in a September 11, story titled, “How Arch Manning handles formidable fame.”

As for advice from his famous uncles, Arch revealed that Peyton and Eli encourage him to enjoy college instead of worrying about the NFL.

“Yeah, a lot of advice,” Arch explained to People’s Skyler Caruso during a September 5, story.

“They ultimately just told me to enjoy college right now, worry about that when the time comes, just take it day by day and try to be a good guy.”