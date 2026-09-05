Arch Manning’s Brother, Heid, Is a Huge Comfort and a Close Friend

Arch Manning, starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, and his brother Heid Manning have a lot in common. They’re only separated in age by 20 months, and they both even played on the same high school football team. But although younger brother Heid eventually parted ways in the football arena, they remain very close to this day.

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Heid Manning Played Football with His Brother in High School

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Heid and Arch played football together at Isidore Newman High School. In an interview with Horns 24-7, Heid joked that Arch was never afraid to yell at him. But this was because of how close they are, not because of any difficulties between the two siblings.

“I mean, God, he’d get on my tail if I had a bad snap,” Heid recalled to Horns 24-7. “If the snap wasn’t a perfect spiral into his hands, he’d be ripping me, and the coach would be like, ‘Arch, calm down.’ But I think he liked that he could yell at me. He didn’t yell at anyone else.”

He told a similar story to Texas One Fund, joking that Arch once almost booted him out of the game. He said that he had “probably a thousand perfect snaps” one season, but after making a mistake, Arch was yelling for him to “get off the field.” He said that since Heid was the team’s only center, the coach had to remind Arch that he couldn’t kick him out. Today, he looks back on that moment and laughs.

He told Horns 24-7 that overall, Arch has always been a quiet “lead by example” person in sports, mimicking Eli Manning in that way.

Heid Has Been a Huge Supporter of His Brother in College — And Vice Versa

Today, the two brothers attend the University of Texas together, but Heid isn’t a football player like his brother. And this actually allows Heid to be more supportive of Arch when things aren’t easy for the Longhorns team.

“If he has a rough game or we lose one, I think he’ll definitely seek me out and just kind of get away from the team for a little bit,” Heid told Horns 24-7. “On Sundays, he wants me to come over and hang out with him. So I think he’s looking forward to that. So am I.”

Arch spoke more about what a blessing it is to have his brother on campus with him, after last year’s OSU loss.

Arch Considers Himself Heid’s ‘Biggest Fan’

In an interview with Texas Monthly, Eli Manning said that Heid is the comedian of the two, and Arch is his brother’s “biggest fan.”

“No one laughs harder at his dad or his younger brother than Arch,” Eli said. “He’s their biggest fan. He likes to be surrounded by humor, but he’s okay in a big crowd not being the funny one.”

Arch and Heid’s dad, Cooper Manning, agrees that Arch thinks Heid is hysterical.

“Heid, is a very, very funny boy,” Cooper said to Texas Monthly. “Arch finds him hysterical. So Heid always had the stage, and Arch is probably his best customer.”

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