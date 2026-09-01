Bitter Texas Rival Hands Longhorns Bulletin Board Material Before 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns open a highly-anticipated 2026 season against new pac-12 representative Texas State Saturday. Yet head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Arch Manning and company received some massive bulletin board material beforehand. And no, it’s not from the visiting Bobcats either.

This motivation and warning shot came from within the SEC. And from a fierce bitter rival of the Longhorns, which surfaced on Tuesday morning.

Who Called out Texas Before Season Starts

Look for Texas to screenshot, print out, or remember these words and the opposing quarterback who said it.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed clearly hates Texas, to the point he fired off these shots toward the ‘Horns in an interview with USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer.

“I hate the color orange,” Reed began in his interview released Tuesday. “The colors just look so ugly. Everywhere you go (in Austin), you see that color orange. Burnt orange? Who likes burnt orange? Texas, it’s the rival, bro. You gotta hate them.”

But that’s not even the last uppercut Reed attempted to punch at Texas.

“We don’t like Texas. I don’t like Texas. It sucks that we’ve lost to them twice. But they’re coming here this year, so they’re gonna have to pay. I’ve got something for them, for sure,” Reed said.

So the last seven words likely landed somewhere in Sarkisian’s office. Or the other coaches offices. And in this era of social media and the internet boom, Reed’s words likely will circulate elsewhere. But those words rise as stored away motivation for Texas. Especially when one takes a deeper dive at how Reed has fared in this rivalry.

Texas Has had Texas A&M’s, Marcel Reed’s Number

Texas bolting to the SEC in 2024 signaled this for the Lone Star State: The return of a legendary rivalry with Texas A&M.

Both teams played in the Lone Star Showdown annually. But the rivalry ended in 2011 before the first college football realignment cycle. Texas stayed behind in the Big 12 while the Aggies jammed to the SEC.

So now the rivalry is back on with both as SEC representatives. Except Sarkisian and Texas owns this contest, with beating the Aggies the last two seasons.

Reed clearly remembers the 2025 contest well. Texas A&M botched a chance to play for the SEC title in falling 27-17 at Darrell K. Royal Stadium in Austin. However, A&M managed to clinch one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoffs, yet fell 10-3 to a Miami Hurricanes team that eventually made it to the National Championship Game.

The dual-threat Aggies quarterback Reed endured a forgettable performance in front of his fans. Kobe Black and Michael Taffe picked off Reed in the 10-point Texas win. Manning combined for two touchdowns and 232 total yards (179 through the air).

When the Next Meeting Takes Place

So Reed enters 2026 more motivated than ever to beat Texas. But that game won’t happen for another two months down the road.

Still, the showdown at Kyle Field is expected to draw a sold out crowd regardless of records. Both teams carry immense expectations this season amid their top 25 rankings and national title aspirations.

But know that Reed’s words will rise as a topic ahead of that Nov. 27 contest.