Texas $2.5 Million Star Punished for Peeing Gesture on Tennessee QB Faizon Brandon

The start of the Texas-Tennessee game has been defined by mistakes. Some involving turnovers, but the SEC rivalry matchup took an ugly turn in the second quarter.

Texas star pass rusher Colin Simmons sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon as the Longhorns appeared to force the Vols to punt. The only problem is Simmons was given a personal foul for a vulgar gesture to keep the Tennessee drive alive.

After the sack, Simmons stood over Brandon and pretended to urinate on the field. Simmons is one of the faces of the Texas program with a confirmed NIL deal of $2.5 million, per On3.

During the broadcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit labeled the celebration as an “idiotic” decision by Simmons. The Texas pass rusher pretended to unzip his pants and urinate on the field after the sack.

Here’s a look at Simmons’ celebration which sparked a 15-yard celebration.



Texas Star Colin Simmons Could Face Further Punishment for Gesture

During the offseason, Simmons spoke about his growth as a leader on the team. We are guessing that Simmons would like to take back his vulgar celebration.

It remains to be seen if Simmons will faces further punishment from Texas or the SEC.

“Just being myself, being myself, showing my teammates that they can just be themselves,” Simmons said at SEC Media Days back in July, per Yahoo Sports.

“They don’t have to change. They don’t have to impress nobody. People are going to have opinions regardless of what it is, good or bad. But at the end of the day, as long as you stay true to yourself, can’t nothing move you.”

The only positive for Simmons is that the lapse in judgment did not result in Tennessee scoring, but it prevented Texas from potentially starting their next drive with great field position.