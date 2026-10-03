Does Texas Play Today? Longhorns’ Football Schedule Has Oklahoma Next

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a hard-fought victory.

A week ago, they played in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers and had to play all the way to the finish line in a 20-17 win.

That moved Texas to 4-0 on the season, and it gave them a win in their SEC opener.

Texas had opened the season with a 59-7 win over Texas State.

The following week, they stunned Ohio State with a huge comeback that vaulted the Longhorns into a no-doubt position as the No. 1 team in the country.

Texas then avoided a letdown against UTSA in a comfortable 30-6 win. That set up their triumph over Tennessee to improve to 4-0.

And next up for Texas? The Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.

It just isn’t quite here yet.

Does Texas Play Today?

No, Texas does not have a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Longhorns have their first bye of the season after playing on Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The first weekend of October is a chance for the Longhorns to rest for what is still to come.

When is Texas’ Next Game?

The next game for Texas is on Saturday, Oct. 10 — that’s a week away from this bye week Saturday.

Who Does Texas Play Next?

The next game for the Longhorns is the neutral-site clash in Dallas against its massive rival, Oklahoma.

The Sooners are also on a bye this weekend, and they aren’t currently ranked.

Texas Remaining Schedule

As mentioned, Texas will return from its bye to take on Oklahoma on Oct. 10.

The following week, if rankings hold, will be a top-10 matchup between the Longhorns and the Florida Gators on Oct. 17.

And on Oct. 24, again if rankings hold, it’ll be another top-10 matchup against Ole Miss and star QB Trinidad Chambliss.

The Longhorns then take on ranked Mississippi State and QB Kamario Taylor on Halloween.

The first weekend of November features Texas taking on Missouri.

Then it’s a trip to Baton Rouge to take on Lane Kiffin and LSU on Nov. 14.

On Nov. 21, Texas is back home against underwhelming Arkansas.

The regular season schedule closes out with Texas A&M on Black Friday, Nov. 27.

From there, Texas will hope to be playing for an SEC Championship, and then for a College Football Playoff title.

There’s a lot of work to still be done by Arch Manning and company, but so far, so good for the Longhorns.