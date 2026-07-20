ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Arch Manning Prediction Before 2026 Season

The college football season is right around the corner, and with SEC Media Days underway this week, anticipation is building.

One of the biggest storylines will undoubtedly be the Texas Longhorns, led by quarterback Arch Manning entering his fourth season with the program and second as the full-time starter.

While Manning finished last season on a high note, early struggles contributed to Texas missing the College Football Playoff. That has created sky-high expectations for Steve Sarkisian’s team heading into 2026.

ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction on Manning

On Monday, former SEC quarterback and ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers made a bold prediction about Manning and the Longhorns during an appearance on Get Up.

Rodgers said that if Manning can improve his consistency and efficiency, Texas will be playing for a national championship this season.

“Texas has one of the best rosters in the country,” Rodgers said. “Cam Coleman, a receiver from Auburn who’s now with Texas, was one of the most impactful transfer portal additions in the country. He and Ryan Wingo make up one of the best receiver duos in the country for Arch.

“Now here’s what I need to see from Arch: more consistency. He was one of the most inaccurate quarterbacks in the country in the short game. All of that comes down to footwork and mechanics. If he’s more efficient and consistent, the explosiveness is going to be there, and Texas will get to the national championship.”

“If he’s more efficient and consistent, … Texas will get to a national championship.” —@JRodgers11 on what Arch Manning needs to do this season to get Texas to the College Football Playoff 💪 pic.twitter.com/REdqQaIxTL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 20, 2026

Manning’s 2025 Season

Manning opened last season with a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, a game in which the Longhorns struggled to generate any offense.

That inconsistency lingered through the first half of the season before Manning found his rhythm down the stretch and emerged as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.

He finished the year completing 61.4% of his passes for 3,168 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added a dimension his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, never brought to the position — rushing ability.

On the ground, Manning rushed 92 times for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Texas will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Texas State before hosting Ohio State in a marquee Week 2 matchup in Austin.