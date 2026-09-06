Matthew McConaughey Has 2-Word Message for Ohio State After Texas Rout

Matthew McConaughey did not spend much time celebrating the Texas Longhorns’ season-opening demolition of Texas State.

His attention had already shifted to Ohio State.

After Texas rolled to a 59-7 victory on September 5, McConaughey posted a short message on X that ended with an unmistakable declaration ahead of next week’s heavyweight matchup.

“ding ding Horns in the ring. Oneinarow. Buckeyes coming to our house next — OUR time,” McConaughey wrote.

Those final two words carry considerably more weight after what happened a year ago.

Ohio State beat Texas 14-7 in Columbus to open the 2025 season, holding the Longhorns scoreless through three quarters and putting an immediate dent in a year that began with Texas ranked No. 1. The Buckeyes have now defeated Texas in consecutive meetings, including the College Football Playoff semifinal following the 2024 season.

This time, the rematch comes to Austin.

McConaughey Turns Page From Texas State to Ohio State

McConaughey had plenty to celebrate Saturday before issuing his challenge.

Texas scored on eight of nine offensive possessions and finished with 516 total yards against Texas State. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 305 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes, connecting with eight different receivers.

Ryan Wingo finished with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Auburn transfer Cam Coleman caught two touchdown passes in his Texas debut.

The defense created its own fireworks. Texas forced three turnovers, including Graceson Littleton’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown, and extended its streak of home games with a takeaway to 24.

That was more than enough against Texas State.

Ohio State is an entirely different test, and McConaughey clearly understands it.

His “Oneinarow” line acknowledged the opener without lingering on it. The rest of the post was about what comes next.

Texas-Ohio State Looks Even Bigger After Week 1 Blowouts

Texas was not the only team that looked ready for the rematch.

No. 1 Ohio State opened its season with a 56-3 rout of Ball State, piling up 671 yards of offense. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns, while star receiver Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 151 yards and two scores, all before Ohio State held him out of the second half.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day acknowledged afterward that Smith understood the decision because of the “monster game next week.”

So did McConaughey.

There will be no easing into the 2026 season for either contender. After each team spent Week 1 overwhelming a heavy underdog, Texas and Ohio State now get one another with considerably more at stake.

For Manning, it is a chance to rewrite the opening chapter of his 2025 season. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception in last year’s 14-7 loss in Columbus.

For Texas, it is a chance to end a two-game losing streak against the Buckeyes and make an early national statement.

And for McConaughey, apparently, the bell has already rung.

Texas hosts Ohio State on Saturday, September 12 at 6:30 p.m. Central at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. ABC will televise the matchup.