National Championship Odds Just Changed, As New Fav Emerges

The national championship odds have gone through a massive shake-up after an unforgettable Week 2.

Texas has now elbowed its way to the front of the line.

The Longhorns erased a 20-point deficit against No. 1 Ohio State, pulling off a stunning 24-23 comeback in Austin. Arch Manning and Texas scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning score with just 25 seconds remaining. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback against a No. 1 AP-ranked team.

The victory was so stressful that, according to the running joke surrounding the game, Ryan Day’s dyed beard might have actually turned gray. Irrespective of what happened to Day’s facial hair, his team’s place atop the betting board certainly changed.

BetOnline Sports & Casino now has Texas as its 6/1 favorite in the National Championship odds, followed by Georgia and Notre Dame at 7/1. Ohio State sits at 15/2, while Miami rounds out the top five at 17/2.

And that isn’t the only reason the Longhorns have moved to the front.

Top contenders Oregon and Oklahoma did their best to help the Longhorns get jump to the front.

Oregon and Oklahoma’s Costly Mistakes

Oregon entered the season with enormous expectations, but its national championship case took a serious hit in Stillwater.

The Ducks were ranked No. 6 and heavily favored against Oklahoma State, only to lose 39-31. The Cowboys piled up 554 total yards, including 237 rushing and 317 passing.

That is the kind of loss that makes it difficult for a team to remain near the top of the national championship odds.

Oregon’s problem wasn’t simply losing, but the way it lost.

Oklahoma State had gone 1-11 in 2025 and entered the game having lost 21 consecutive games against FBS opponents. The Ducks were supposed to be the team establishing its championship credentials.

Instead, Oklahoma State stole the spotlight. Oklahoma, for its part, didn’t fare much better.

The Sooners went into Ann Arbor ranked No. 11 but came away with a 17-10 loss to Michigan. Oklahoma managed just 289 total yards and converted only three of 13 third downs.

Neither loss eliminates a team from the College Football Playoff conversation.

But the fact of the matter is that every stumble by a highly ranked team creates more room for someone else to move up.

Can the Longhorns Hold on to Top National Championship Odds?

Texas has earned its place at the top of the BetOnline board, but staying there will be considerably harder.

The Longhorns have already passed their first major test. Their seemingly miraculous comeback victory has convinced the markets they are the real deal.

Now, here’s where things get a little dicey.

Texas has to prove that the Ohio State comeback wasn’t simply one spectacular night.

The Longhorns still have a demanding SEC schedule ahead, including games against Tennessee, Oklahoma and Florida. That means there will be plenty of opportunities for Texas to either strengthen its position or give the betting market another reason to look elsewhere.

For now, though, the market has spoken.

BetOnline’s top five National championship odds are Texas at 6/1, Georgia and Notre Dame at 7/1, Ohio State at 15/2 and Miami at 17/2.

Interestingly, not every sportsbook agrees with that ordering. Some markets still have Ohio State slightly ahead of Texas, despite the Buckeyes’ loss.

That makes the next few weeks particularly important. Texas has gone from chasing the favorite to becoming the favorite.

Now the Longhorns have to prove they can stay there.