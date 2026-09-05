Texas Longhorns’ Highest NIL Valuation Doesn’t Belong to Arch Manning

Last year, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reigned as king of the NIL valuations when the football season first started. But this year, the story is very different, even among the Longhorns football players themselves.

Manning ranks at #52 among football players’ NIL valuations this year, according to the On3 NIL Valuation database. And he’s not even the top ranked NIL player among the Longhorns. That distinction actually belongs to Cam Coleman.

Both players’ NIL valuations are marked as “confirmed NIL deals” on the database, meaning they’re exact amounts based on On3’s inside information rather than algorithm estimates.

Cam Coleman Has a $3 Million NIL Valuation This Year

Cam Coleman seems to be the most-hyped Longhorns name this year, as the football season begins. And his NIL valuation of $3 million reflects it. The wide receiver ranks at #40, far above Manning’s ranking of 52.

Coleman entered the transfer portal from Auburn last season, and Manning and Ryan Wingo played big roles in bringing him over to UT, KXAN reported.

“They were both really just telling me what we could do together and some damage we could cause,” Coleman told KXAN. The idea of catching passes from Manning was particularly enticing, he said.

Coleman said he enjoyed his time at Auburn, which ended at 10-14 overall while he was there. During the course of two seasons, he made 93 receptions, 13 touchdowns, and 1,306 yards.

Now in his junior year, Coleman is poised for what will likely be his biggest season yet. And so far, head coach Steve Sarkisian is impressed. In a press conference in late August, he said: “He was a great receiver at Auburn and he came to a very different system. I credit him because it was very strategic. He wanted a NFL system, he wanted to learn how things are taught in the NFL and he wanted a full route tree. He wanted formations, he wanted motions, he wanted to read coverages and run routes based off of coverages. So he’s been very intentional in his approach.”

According to SI, Coleman’s NIL deals this year include Celsius energy drinks (a deal he just landed in August), Crocs, and more.

Arch Manning Has a $2.5 Million NIL Valuation

Manning’s valuation is significantly lower than it was this time last year. Right now, Manning’s valuation starts at a modest $2.5 million.

Last year, it started at a whopping $6.8 million — the largest valuation in college sports. At the time, he was favored as a Heisman Trophy winner and facing an overwhelming amount of hype before he even started his first game. But after the loss to Ohio State, his valuation began to drop.

Today, his roster of deals include Google Gemini, Uber, Raising Cane’s, Panini America, Red Bull, Vuori, Warby Parker, and EA Sports, SI reported.

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