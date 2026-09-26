Peyton Manning Breaks Silence on Who He’s Cheering For in Texas-Tennessee

Alma mater or family? For Peyton Manning, the answer was a no-brainer.

The Tennessee legend is set to be in the stands at Neyland Stadium today, watching his nephew suit up against his old team. So, who gets the nod—the Vols or family?

Manning knew the answer before Locked on SEC’s Chris Gordy even finished the question on who he was rooting for in Texas vs. Tennessee.

“One of the kids was asking me earlier who I was going to go for. I said, who do you think?” Manning noted in a June 26 interview with Gordy. “And of course he said that he would go for his school over his relative. And I went, well, you and I are different. You and I are wired differently. Nothing is more important than your family.”

Peyton Manning’s Choice in Texas-Tennessee is a ‘No-Brainer’

“But obviously it’s going to be a huge SEC game. … I love my university, my alma mater, and pull for them unconditionally, but nothing is more important to me than my family,” Manning continued his answer that will upset a lot of Tennessee fans, and even Peyton’s personal fans.

In his defense, when it’s between Arch and any other team — not just his former school, his pick is always his nephew. “And when you have a nephew playing, I pull very hard for him every single Saturday. So, that’s pretty much a no-brainer that you’re pulling for your nephew to play well. But like I said, everybody knows pretty strongly where my loyalties lie on all other Saturdays at the University of Tennessee,” Manning added.

While the NFL Hall of Famer is rooting for his nephew to win, the younger Manning is busy preparing his exact words the moment he wins to wave his bragging rights in his uncle’s face.

Sure, the 13th-ranked Vols have a clear home-field advantage over the Longhorns, and Texas having no road games so far also works perfectly in their favor, but they are in no way underestimating Steve Sarkisian’s squad.

They’re already the National Championship favorites this season. And they’re off to a start they exactly want for it.

Texas Looking for Another Win, and Arch Manning Looking for Bragging Rights

Over the last two seasons, Arch has posted a 13-3 record as Texas’ starting quarterback and has won each of his last six starts. Plus, he’s showing improvement already this season in just three games, hoping to snag his fourth one today.

“I don’t think he’s been different (this week),” Sarkisian said, per Bob Ballou, when talking about Mannings preparations for their trip to the Rocky Top this week after he appeared shaky in the Longhorns’ previous game.

“I think he’s been dialed into his prep — mental, physical, and emotional — and his connection with the receivers and any little nuances that were changing schematically. He’s getting those extra reps with those guys and throwing post-practice. So I anticipate him coming out guns blazing, ready to go.”

Texas needs to jump out on Tennessee early to settle Manning down, and Josh Heupel knows it. Expect the Vols’ defense to throw everything at him right out of the gate to test his poise.

Texas and Tennessee are set for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.