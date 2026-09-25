Texas-Tennessee: Quinn Ewers & Joey Aguilar Got Jokes, Wagers, and Bold Score Predictions

Just this one Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room will be more dialed into college football than their own plan for Sunday’s Week 3 game. Joey Aguilar and Quinn Ewers — once leading the offense for Tennessee and Texas — are in the same locker room while their former programs face off in the week’s biggest matchup.

And neither of them is pretending the battle lines aren’t already drawn.

Quinn Ewers, Joey Aguilar on Finding the ‘Real UT’ in Texas vs. Tennessee

“The real UT is gonna come out on top,” Ewers said, maintaining the light-hearted mood, of course, according to Action Sports Jax. “It’s never a doubt that burnt orange, obviously, coming off of a big one against Ohio State. So it’s gonna be tough there going into Neyland, but I think the boys, the Horns, are gonna figure it out.”

Texas has played strictly on their home turf so far this season, capped off by that massive win over Ohio State last week. The Vols, meanwhile, have already stacked up wins at home and proven they can handle business on the road.

When asked if Texas doesn’t drop road games, Aguilar swiftly reminded everyone that was on Ewers’ watch. Back in 2024, the Longhorns went undefeated on the road with Ewers under center.

“They probably don’t lose when he was playing, but we gonna see this year,” Aguilar said, pointing out how the Horns dropped three away games last season.

“The real UT, the real one’s over here,” Aguilar added. “So it’s exciting. Quinn, you know, coming in and building our relationship. Had some fun. This is a good little time we get to spend together. A little competition between the old schools, and I’m excited for Tennessee. Like he said, it’s gonna be a big game in general, College GameDay, and a real test for both teams for sure.”

Wagers and Final Predictions From Jaguars Locker Room

It wasn’t always supposed to go down like this — Ewers and Aguilar on the same team just as Texas and Tennessee collide in Week 4. That crossover only happened because of a trade the Jaguars struck with Miami just last month, bringing the former seventh-round pick to Jacksonville.

Aguilar: 31-28