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Texas-Tennessee: Quinn Ewers & Joey Aguilar Got Jokes, Wagers, and Bold Score Predictions

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Texas and Tennessee got predictions from their previous QBs, Quinn Ewers and Joey Aguilar, who are now on the same Jaguars team.

Just this one Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room will be more dialed into college football than their own plan for Sunday’s Week 3 game. Joey Aguilar and Quinn Ewers — once leading the offense for Tennessee and Texas — are in the same locker room while their former programs face off in the week’s biggest matchup.

And neither of them is pretending the battle lines aren’t already drawn.

Quinn Ewers, Joey Aguilar on Finding the ‘Real UT’ in Texas vs. Tennessee

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State v Texas
GettyFormer Texas QB Quinn Ewers on Texas vs. Tennessee

“The real UT is gonna come out on top,” Ewers said, maintaining the light-hearted mood, of course, according to Action Sports Jax. “It’s never a doubt that burnt orange, obviously, coming off of a big one against Ohio State. So it’s gonna be tough there going into Neyland, but I think the boys, the Horns, are gonna figure it out.”

Texas has played strictly on their home turf so far this season, capped off by that massive win over Ohio State last week. The Vols, meanwhile, have already stacked up wins at home and proven they can handle business on the road.

When asked if Texas doesn’t drop road games, Aguilar swiftly reminded everyone that was on Ewers’ watch. Back in 2024, the Longhorns went undefeated on the road with Ewers under center.

“They probably don’t lose when he was playing, but we gonna see this year,” Aguilar said, pointing out how the Horns dropped three away games last season.

“The real UT, the real one’s over here,” Aguilar added. “So it’s exciting. Quinn, you know, coming in and building our relationship. Had some fun. This is a good little time we get to spend together. A little competition between the old schools, and I’m excited for Tennessee. Like he said, it’s gonna be a big game in general, College GameDay, and a real test for both teams for sure.”

Wagers and Final Predictions From Jaguars Locker Room

Tennessee v Florida
GettyJoey Aguilar on Texas Vs. Tennessee

It wasn’t always supposed to go down like this — Ewers and Aguilar on the same team just as Texas and Tennessee collide in Week 4. That crossover only happened because of a trade the Jaguars struck with Miami just last month, bringing the former seventh-round pick to Jacksonville.

There’s a heavy-duty wager riding on this, too, likely involving posting something painfully embarrassing online once the smoke clears, as Ewers hinted.

“Yeah, we do,” Ewers said when asked if they have something riding on this. “Personal,” was all he gave about its nature, before dropping what could be a hint. “You’ll see it online maybe.”

What makes it College GameDay level historic is that the two programs are playing for the first time since 1968. And Arch Manning and the Longhorns are visiting Knoxville for the first time ever.

Plus, the 3-0 Vols have scored 42 or more points in every game so far, including their only power conference test, a 45-24 win at Georgia Tech on Sept. 12.

The undefeated Texas is also coming off perhaps their biggest test this early in the season, in the comeback win over Ohio State on Sep. 12.

As for the final score predictions, Ewers expects his former coach Steve Sarkisian to win by a landslide.

Final score predictions

Ewers:  35-14

Aguilar: 31-28

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is a Heavy Contributor. Specializing in college football and the NFL, her reporting work includes extensive coverage for The Sporting News, FanSided's Ole Hotty Toddy, Fly War Eagle, and Glory Colorado, Notre Dame On SI, Roundtable Sports, Pro Football and Sports Network, and more. More about Pankti Parmar

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Texas-Tennessee: Quinn Ewers & Joey Aguilar Got Jokes, Wagers, and Bold Score Predictions

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