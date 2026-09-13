Texas WR Ryan Wingo Lit Up Over ‘Atrocious’ Drop Against No. 1 Ohio State

For all the pressure that’s been piled on Texas quarterback Arch Manning ahead of Saturday’s showdown against No. 1 Ohio State — a game that essentially cracked Manning in the 2025 season opener — it wasn’t Manning who wasn’t up to the task on Saturday.

Texas had 2 turnovers on its 1st 2 possessions — including an interception by Manning — but it was his star wide receivers who found themselves directly in the crosshairs as No. 4 Texas went into halftime trailing 20-3.

First, Manning found Cam Coleman wide open on a long downfield pass, but Coleman not only dropped the pass but let it bounce off his pads and into the arms of a waiting Ohio State defensive back.

Next, and perhaps most damning, Manning delivered a beautiful pass into the end zone that hit wide receiver Ryan Wingo in his hands … and he just dropped it. Flat out.

As you can imagine, the internet went after Coleman and Wingo — especially Wingo — with the burning fury of 1 million keyboards.

What Social Media Said About Ryan Wingo’s Drop

Wingo was Manning’s favorite target in 2025 with 54 receptions for 834 yards and 7 touchdowns, and had 7 receptions for 121 yards and 1 touchdown in a season-opening win over Texas State.

“Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo doing their best Nelson Agholor impressions tonight,” The Fourth Quarter wrote on its official X account, referring to the infamous drop-happy former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver.

“RYAN WINGO, ATROCIOUS DROP,” Watch The Tape wrote on X. “The play off Gap Play Action was likely headed for a touchdown, great throw from Arch even with his base being messed with, delivers the DIME nonetheless and a NASTY DROP from Ryan Wingo on what was likely a touchdown pass.”

“If Texas loses this game, it is not on Arch Manning,” WTF College Football Saturdays wrote on its official X account. “Cam Coleman with the interception and now Ryan Wingo with the WIDE OPEN DROP. Expect more out of your top two wide receivers.”

“ARCH MANNING PUT THIS ON THE MONEY,” Aggregate Sports wrote on its official X account. “Ryan Wingo has GOT to catch this.”

“ARCH MANNING WITH THE LASER BUT RYAN WINGO DIPPED HIS HANDS IN BRAKE OIL,” Wok wrote on its official X account Flip Side: Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Unstoppable