Texas Gets Bad News Ahead of Massive Battle Against Ohio State

No. 5 Texas will play one of the biggest games of the college football regular season this coming Saturday when No. 1 Ohio State comes to town.

Arch Manning and the Longhorns dominated Texas State 59-7, while Jeremiah Smith erupted for the Buckeyes in a 56-3 win against Ball State.

However, Texas will be without one of its skill players in running back Derrek Cooper. The freshman sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s win, and head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that he will be in a boot for the foreseeable future.

He carried the ball twice for six yards before his injury.

Derrek Cooper Out

Cooper won’t take the field against the Buckeyes, and it’s unknown when he will return.

Cooper was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports. The Longhorns listed Cooper as the third option on the depth chart at running back, behind stars Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

It was unlikely Cooper would get a ton of reps this season behind that pair, but he seemed to be a reliable backup plan if one of the two went down with an injury.

Ohio State versus Texas

In what is maybe the biggest game of the regular season, Jeremiah Smith and the Buckeyes head to Texas to play Arch Manning and the Longhorns.

Arch looked a lot more crisp in the season opener, throwing 20/27 for 305 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. His incredible wide receiver pair in Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman provide a lot of help.

Julian Sayin was excellent too, throwing 21/25 for 320 yards and three touchdowns. It’ll be a battle all over the field, especially at the quarterback position between two of the country’s best.

Jeremiah Smith is trying to cement himself in the Heisman race, catching the ball eight times for 151 yards and two touchdowns — in the first half. Smith will have a tougher test this week, and will look to have a better output than he did against the Longhorns last season.

Ohio State won last season 14-7.