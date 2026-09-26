Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Addresses Colin Simmons’ Controversial Penalty Against Tennessee

Texas continued its winning streak against the Tennessee Vols in a 20-17 game, but one particular clip of Colin Simmons from the second quarter is entirely eclipsing the loss on social media.

Simmons was handed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for “simulating using the restroom” from the referee, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared.

Simmons mimicked the action after Texas sacked Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon for a 16-yard loss in the first half on Saturday.

“Instead of forcing a punt, the penalty extended Tennessee’s drive at home in Neyland Stadium. The Vols, who trailed 10-3 at the time, got past midfield but did not get points after an incomplete pass on fourth down,” ESPN’s Alex Scarborough reported.

Steve Sarkisian on Colin Simmons Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

When asked about it in his post-game conference, Sarkisian addressed the penalty, saying although they had to put Simmons back in the game after giving him an earful, they will deal with the situation properly on Monday.

“We took him out, we addressed it, and put him back in,” Sarkisian said in his post-game conference according to Fox Sports. “At that point, I’m not going to give the guy a death penalty, right, over an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. We got to fix it, though. That can’t continue as we move forward. As I touched on with the team in the locker room, we’ll address that on Monday. What that looks like and how to control our emotions in the best way. I know guys are excited when they’re making plays; the best thing you can do is celebrate with a teammate.”

With that, the Texas head coach had a veiled dig at the barrage of heated comments pouring in on Twitter for Simmons.

“And unfortunately, in our society right now, we live in a look-at-me society, and all you guys have your Twitter accounts, and as fast as you can write something, because you want everyone to look at your Twitter account and get clicks.

“But it’s about the team and focus on the team, and not so much on look at me. So, we’ll try to improve upon that.”

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Collin Simmons Penalty

In most of the reactions that Sarkisian is referring to, fans didn’t mince their words on Simmons actions, bluntly calling him out on the action.

“That is a DISGUSTING ACT by Colin Simmons,” Robinzyn wrote.

“Colin Simmons with an ALL-TIME DUMB mistake after an incredible sack. An IDIOTIC decision from the Texas DE and potential DE1 in the 2027 NFL Draft,” Rookie Watch wrote.

And all this outrage came right after Simmons scored a career-high 5 sacks. He also tied the single-game program record with his five sacks, last accomplished by Shane Dronett in 1990 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

“He’s already had 5 sacks and still needed a fake bathroom break to lose 15 yards. Idiotic timing on a leader of that defense,” Joseph Morgan said.

There’s no denying that Simmons is already locked in as a top pick for the 2027 NFL Draft. The Texas DL has consistently impressed this season, and with the Longhorns on a hot streak, he is expected to continue doing so. But mental lapses like that are going to keep putting a target on his back for all the wrong reasons.