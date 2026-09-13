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Laura Rutledge Stunned by Awkward ‘Interview’ With Steve Sarkisian Amid Ohio State-Texas

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Laura Rutledge is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It is hard to imagine the Texas Longhorns having a worst start against the Ohio State Buckeyes than the team’s first half performance, and head coach Steve Sarkisian was in a hurry to get to the locker room. So much so that Sarkisian skipped the traditional halftime interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, but the situation is a bit more complicated than it may seem.

The ESPN anchor later revealed that the network was having technical difficulties which prompted Sarkisian to have to wait longer than normal before heading to the locker room.

Following Holly Rowe’s halftime interview with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, ABC cut to Rutledge who explained that Sarkisian left after waiting for a “long time.” The camera then cut to Sarkisian who was sprinting up the stairs to head into the locker room.

Here’s a look at the awkward moment that has the internet buzzing.

ESPN Botched Interview With Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian as Longhorns Trailed Ohio State by 17 Points

Texas v Georgia
GettyATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogsat Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rutledge blamed ESPN’s technical difficulties for the failed interview with Sarkisian. As Ohio State and Texas returned to the field for the third quarter, Rutledge clarified what happened with Sarkisian’s interview.

“I do want to make sure we clear something up,” Rutledge elaborated. “He did decline the interview at the half. He had waited a long time, been very patient with some technical issues that we had.

“He apologized to us. We should be apologizing to him, which we did. But that’s exactly what happened just in case anyone at home is wondering.”

Ohio State Dominated Texas in 1st Half

Ohio State v Texas
GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 12: Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Kobe Black #6 of the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

As ESPN’s Chris Fowler astutely pointed out, Sarkisian had a lot to get right at halftime with Texas trailing 20-3. Days before the marquee showdown, Sarkisian did speak to the media.

Sarkisian was right that Texas is seeing a more complex offense than what Ohio State showed in Week 1.

“I promise you, what they ran last week against Ball State, we’re not going to get,” Sarkisian said of Ohio State, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s like the NFL preseason, right?

“What guys run in the preseason is not what they’re running in week one, two, and three of the of the regular season in the NFL.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Laura Rutledge Stunned by Awkward ‘Interview’ With Steve Sarkisian Amid Ohio State-Texas

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