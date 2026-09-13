Laura Rutledge Stunned by Awkward ‘Interview’ With Steve Sarkisian Amid Ohio State-Texas

It is hard to imagine the Texas Longhorns having a worst start against the Ohio State Buckeyes than the team’s first half performance, and head coach Steve Sarkisian was in a hurry to get to the locker room. So much so that Sarkisian skipped the traditional halftime interview with ESPN’s Laura Rutledge, but the situation is a bit more complicated than it may seem.

The ESPN anchor later revealed that the network was having technical difficulties which prompted Sarkisian to have to wait longer than normal before heading to the locker room.

Following Holly Rowe’s halftime interview with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, ABC cut to Rutledge who explained that Sarkisian left after waiting for a “long time.” The camera then cut to Sarkisian who was sprinting up the stairs to head into the locker room.

Here’s a look at the awkward moment that has the internet buzzing.



ESPN Botched Interview With Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian as Longhorns Trailed Ohio State by 17 Points

Rutledge blamed ESPN’s technical difficulties for the failed interview with Sarkisian. As Ohio State and Texas returned to the field for the third quarter, Rutledge clarified what happened with Sarkisian’s interview.

“I do want to make sure we clear something up,” Rutledge elaborated. “He did decline the interview at the half. He had waited a long time, been very patient with some technical issues that we had.

“He apologized to us. We should be apologizing to him, which we did. But that’s exactly what happened just in case anyone at home is wondering.”

Ohio State Dominated Texas in 1st Half

As ESPN’s Chris Fowler astutely pointed out, Sarkisian had a lot to get right at halftime with Texas trailing 20-3. Days before the marquee showdown, Sarkisian did speak to the media.

Sarkisian was right that Texas is seeing a more complex offense than what Ohio State showed in Week 1.

“I promise you, what they ran last week against Ball State, we’re not going to get,” Sarkisian said of Ohio State, per Yahoo Sports. “It’s like the NFL preseason, right?

“What guys run in the preseason is not what they’re running in week one, two, and three of the of the regular season in the NFL.”