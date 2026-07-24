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Steve Sarkisian Makes His Feelings on LSU’s Lane Kiffin Extremely Clear

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2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 23: Head Coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns speaks at SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at Tampa Marriott Water Street on July 23, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

The final day of SEC Media Days took place on Thursday, with both Texas and LSU addressing the media.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about Lane Kiffin during his media appearance on Thursday ahead of Kiffin’s first season in Baton Rouge after leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

Sarkisian spent one season on the same coaching staff as Kiffin in 2016 when both worked under Nick Saban at Alabama.

Steve Sarkisian Praises Lane Kiffin

Sarkisian had nothing but praise for Kiffin, saying he was “very proud” of the personal changes Kiffin has made to better himself.

“Lane’s a really good coach,” Sarkisian said. “Everywhere he’s been there’s been success. Obviously, the most recent success of what he’s had at Ole Miss. He’s always going to assemble a talented roster, he’s always going to be creative… he does not look at things traditionally. He’s always going to think outside the box… so I expect him to continue to do that at LSU.

“I’m very proud of Lane. I know he’s made a lot of changes personally. I’m really proud of him, and I think those personal changes have led to on-field success.”

Texas Travels to Baton Rouge

Sarkisian and Kiffin have faced each other just three times as head coaches, all while leading Washington and USC, respectively, in the Pac-12.

This season, they’ll meet for the first time as SEC head coaches when Texas travels to Baton Rouge on Nov. 14 for what could become a pivotal late-season conference matchup with College Football Playoff implications.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Steve Sarkisian Makes His Feelings on LSU’s Lane Kiffin Extremely Clear

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