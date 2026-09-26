Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gives Nod to Ella Langley, Nick Saban Amid Texas-Tennessee

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is cheering on Texas in Knoxville as the Longhorns take on Tennessee in the Week 4 marquee college football game. Loreal’s latest social media messages pay homage to a number of celebrities including country star Ella langley, Alabama legend Nick Saban, ESPN’s Pat McAfee and actor Glen Powell.

“She’s from Texas I can tell by…the pants! Shirt: Givenchy Pants: Acne Boots: Hermes Bag: Loewe Necklace: Sue Gragg,” Loreal noted in a September 26, Instagram post just before kickoff of the SEC showdown.

Sark’s wife posted a photo alongside Powell holding up the “Hook ‘Em Horns” sign. Loreal’s message was a reference to a lyric from Langley’s hit song, “Choosin’ Texas.”

Steve’s wife also posted photos alongside McAfee and Saban. Loreal and the Texas coach previously went viral after the Longhorns’ comeback victory over Ohio State.

A video emerged showing the couple sharing a moment together long after Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium had emptied following Texas’ comeback victory over Ohio State.

Here’s a look at Loreal’s latest Instagram post that has college football fans buzzing.

Are Steve Sarkisian & Wife, Loreal Sarkisian, Divorced? Is the Couple Back Together?

Back in 2024, Steve and Loreal announced their plans to file for a divorce. Yet, over the last year, Loreal has once again become a regular at Texas games.

While there has been no formal announcement, the couple appears to have reconciled.

Sark’s wife frequently posts videos detailing her gameday outfits. After Texas’ win over Texas State, Loreal revealed her tradition of wearing white during the Longhorns’ season openers.

“My most famous questions of gameday, ‘What are you wearing and how do you go about picking your outfit out?'” Loreal explained during an Instagram video. “There’s no rhyme or reason to how I pick my outfit out, and I never really know what I’m wearing until maybe 24 hours before the game typically.

“However, I knew maybe Wednesday I have found this Alaia dress that I really liked for gameday. … I paired it with orange accessories, Louis Vuitton bag and some Gucci platforms,” Loreal added.

“I wore white one year and really liked it and then every year after that I’ve worn white on the first game. And it’s always like a 2:30, 3:30 (p.m.) game which means what? It’s hot. So kind of also wanted to wear white to be comfortable.”

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s Wife, Loreal, Is a Stylist

While Steve has emerged as one of the top coaches in college football, Loreal started her own company dedicated to fashion. Loreal has developed quite a social media following for her fashion advice.

“For me, I actually just got a new client based on my style — not based on any work that I’ve done, but because of how I’m presenting myself,” Loreal told Boardroom during a 2021 interview. “I’m finding that they want me because of me.”

“… I just want to give back. If I can continue to do that, globally, that would be amazing.”