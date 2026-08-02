Texas 5-Star Commit’s Comparison to College Football Legend will Turn Heads

The Texas Longhorns now own two five-star commits for the 2027 recruiting class. Beginning first with winning over John Meredith to boost the cornerback spot. But now coach Steve Sarkisian and company landed a dynamic weapon already comparable to a past college football legend.

Texas won the long recruiting marathon for five-star per 247Sports composite Landen Williams-Callis. The star of Richmond-Randle adds more than a prominent in-state win for the Longhorns, though.

Williams-Callis emerged as a 70-offer recruit and one of the nation’s most coveted talents for this current recruiting cycle. He lures uncanny track and field speed onto the field for Sarksian’s already complex and explosive offense.

But this comparison to a college football legend will turn heads.

Who Newest Texas Commit is Compared to

Ian Boyd of On3 broke down the impact of the Williams-Callis addition.

The Longhorns recruiting insider sees a lot of this past Heisman Trophy winner in Williams-Callis’s game.

“Landen Williams-Callis might be the most exciting ‘Reggie Bush type’ that Steve Sarkisian has recruited at Texas to date,” Boyd began in his evaluation.

That’s right, the same USC Trojans star who took college football and the sports world by storm with his uncanny versatility. Plus the Bush who lost his chance at winning three straight national titles thanks to a Vince Young-led Texas team at the Rose Bowl. Sarkisian was quarterbacks coach for Matt Leinart when Bush carried the football.

Impact of Landen Williams-Callis Commit Further Magnified

Boyd believes the new Texas running back commit is “at his best in the power run game” off this trait.

“Because of his terrific ability to wait behind big blockers for linebackers to overcommit or creases to emerge and then dart through the resulting holes,” Boyd wrote.

But Williams-Callis comes with bounce too on inside cuts. He also creates runs out of chaos as Boyd noted.

“The best carries I’ve seen from him came on power and counter,” he said. “He could surely handle zone schemes as well but he’ll do his best work on inside runs where the outside bounce is a secondary option.”

Landen Williams-Callis can Chase Another College Football Legend

Texas claims bragging rights over Bush and his Trojans thanks to that famed 2005 season national title win. But still, Williams-Callis puts the Longhorns in tremendous shape if he becomes the next “Bush.”

So Williams-Callis already earned a legend’s comparison. However, he can chase another college football legend in Austin. But one who knows all about the “Hook ’em” tradition.

Williams-Callis is capable of becoming the most revered Texas running back since Bijan Robinson. The latter rose as a top 10 NFL Draft prospect for breaking off his own long distance runs. Robinson showcased his versatility too in becoming an explosive chess piece for Sarkisian.

“Sark” knows how to unleash small but explosive running backs on defenses. Which clearly sold the 5-foot-7 speedster Williams-Callis. Now it’s a matter of making sure he doesn’t drift off between now and when prospects can sign their letter of intent in December. That way Williams-Callis can build his own legacy in Austin.