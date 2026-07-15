Texas Makes Announcement Featuring Arch Manning

The college football season is approaching quickly, and the Texas Longhorns are one of the most intriguing teams entering 2026.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has assembled a roster loaded with talent. However, quarterback Arch Manning remains the team’s biggest storyline as he enters his fourth season with the program.

This will be just Manning’s second year as the full-time starter, and expectations are high after Texas missed the College Football Playoff last season.

Texas Announces News Involving Manning

On Tuesday, Texas took to social media to reveal which members of its program will represent the Longhorns at SEC Media Days next week.

The event begins Monday and runs through Thursday. Texas will take the stage on Thursday.

Joining Sarkisian at SEC Media Days will be Manning, linebacker Colin Simmons, and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby.

“Representing the Horns at SEC Media Days,” Texas posted alongside a graphic featuring the four representatives.

Representing the Horns at SEC Media Days 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fTtUMvMqqf — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) July 14, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

@utmodisette: “Best trio Sark will ever bring with him to SEC Media Days.”

@_ZKD_: “3 top 10 picks.”

@NavedVarsi: “Looks like the city’s about to hear some serious horn‑blasting, and I’m ready for the soundtrack.”

@j5golive: “3 first rounders.”

Manning’s 2026 Outlook

Manning got off to a slow start statistically last season. However, he finished the year playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

He completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This season, the goal is simple. Texas wants to compete for an SEC title and a national championship. If the Longhorns are going to accomplish that, Manning will have to lead the way.

The expectation is that Manning will declare for the NFL Draft if all goes according to plan. He’s currently projected as a top pick. That said, he still has one year of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a freshman.