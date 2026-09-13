Texas QB Arch Manning Sends Clear Statement to Teammates After Ohio State Win

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is giving credit to his teammates after a big comeback win over Ohio State — and ready to celebrate it.

The Longhorns erased a 20-point deficit to defeat Ohio State, giving them a signature win to start the season and earning some early Heisman Trophy buzz for Manning.

Arch Manning Gives Credit to Teammates for 20-Point Comeback

After the game, Manning said he was looking forward to celebrating the big win.

“It felt good,” Manning said, via Al.com. “We have a bunch of good players, a lot of leaders. It’s gonna be a fun night.”

Manning also gave credit to his teammates, saying it took a total team effort to come back against the Buckeyes.

“I’m so proud of our guys in all three phases,” Manning said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do.”

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The game appeared well in hand for Ohio State, which led 23-3 after three quarters. But Manning ignited the Longhorns offense and led the team on three long touchdown drives. As The Athletic noted, Texas achieved a feat that few other teams could against Ohio State last year.