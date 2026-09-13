Texas QB Arch Manning Sends Clear Statement to Teammates After Ohio State Win

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is giving credit to his teammates after a big comeback win over Ohio State — and ready to celebrate it.
The Longhorns erased a 20-point deficit to defeat Ohio State, giving them a signature win to start the season and earning some early Heisman Trophy buzz for Manning.
Arch Manning Gives Credit to Teammates for 20-Point Comeback
After the game, Manning said he was looking forward to celebrating the big win.
“It felt good,” Manning said, via Al.com. “We have a bunch of good players, a lot of leaders. It’s gonna be a fun night.”
Manning also gave credit to his teammates, saying it took a total team effort to come back against the Buckeyes.
“I’m so proud of our guys in all three phases,” Manning said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win. That’s what good teams do.”
Texas Stunned Buckeyes With Late Rally
The game appeared well in hand for Ohio State, which led 23-3 after three quarters. But Manning ignited the Longhorns offense and led the team on three long touchdown drives. As The Athletic noted, Texas achieved a feat that few other teams could against Ohio State last year.
“Last year, Ohio State gave up a total of nine touchdown drives of 70+ yards all season, in 14 games — fewest in the country, per TruMedia,” the outlet noted. “Texas had three tonight, all resulting in fourth-quarter TDs.”
Manning led the team on a 15-play drive for 91 yards, a 13-play drive that went 72 yards, and a 12-play drive for 73 yards, all in the fourth quarter.
Manning finished the game 23-for-37 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown, with The Athletic noting that he played better than his stat line may have shown — while still making some big mistakes.
“But Manning still made some bad decisions throughout that game, and his habit of putting too much zip on the ball cropped back up as well, dragging down his overall accuracy numbers,” the outlet noted. “However, his cross-body throw on a desperate fourth-and-9 midway through the fourth quarter saved Texas, and he had several more impressive throws during the comeback as well, including his touchdown pass to Wingo.”
Others praised Manning for meeting the big moment. On3 reporter Ari Wasserman called it a “Heisman moment” for the once-heralded high school prospect.
“Your mind wanders to a Heisman Trophy moment. Let it,” Wasserman wrote. “That wasn’t just a win over a good team, that was a monumental shift in the Texas football program, one that lost to this Ohio State team each of the past two seasons — both in the College Football Playoff and in the regular season.”
Texas QB Arch Manning Sends Clear Statement to Teammates After Ohio State Win