Texas Bracing for Bad Injury News Before 2026 Season Begins

The Texas Longhorns are on the verge of a great 2026 season, but that might have hit a massive roadblock.

One of the Longhorns’ strengths is their offensive line and how well they work together. They improved throughout the 2025 season as quarterback Arch Manning developed his game.

The hope is that with a season under Manning’s belt and key guys returning to the offensive line, the offense will reach new heights. A recent update could send them crashing to the ground for now.

Texas Longhorns Might Have Bad News Looming

Orangebloods.com reporter Anwar Richardson shared a concerning update regarding the Longhorns’ practice on Monday. Texas starting offensive lineman Trevor Goosby left practice early with a knee injury. No word is available on the injury’s severity, as additional tests are being done.

Goosby is a key member of the Longhorns’ offensive line after being selected as a second-team All-SEC member last year. Pro Football Focus recently ranked him as the 21st best player in the nation entering the 2026 season, giving him an 83.3 overall grade in 2025.

“Goosby saw extended action in 2024 as Kelvin Banks Jr.’s backup at left tackle before taking over as the starter in 2025. After a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign, he already looks like a legitimate top-10 prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft. Goosby and Carter Smith are the only returning FBS tackles to earn 80.0-plus PFF grades as both pass blockers and run blockers. He finished his redshirt sophomore season as the sixth-most valuable tackle in the FBS, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric. At 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, Goosby possesses rare movement skills that allow him to mirror even the nation’s best speed rushers.”

Texas Facing Big Issues if Trevor Goosby’s Injury is Serious

This was the last thing the Longhorns needed to hear before the 2026 season begins. Goosby is considered to be one of the top draft picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. He’s projected to be a lock as a top-10 pick and the best offensive tackle in the class.

Before he can get that far, though, the Longhorns need to hope it’s not serious. Goosby is the catalyst for the offensive line, helping with run blocking and pass protection. Without him, the team will need major adjustments in the next three weeks.

Texas might have to plan for life without him, with their first game on September 5 against Texas State. One week after that, they have the Ohio State Buckeyes. There’s not a lot of time for the Longhorns to get things figured out before that Buckeyes game, which could make or break their potential national title run.