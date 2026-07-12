Texas Fans will Love this Development Involving a 5-Star Flip Attempt

The Texas Longhorns seek to land the best recruits in the nation. Not just limited to Lone Star State recruits. Hence why coach Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff have stretched to the California coastline for talent too.

Texas is already attempting to coax three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer to decommit from USC. The St. John Bosco of Bellflower star has Texas linebackers coach Johnny Nansen onto him.

However, that’s not the biggest update involving the Longhorns out west.

Texas fans will turn heads and love the latest recruiting update involving the Longhorns. This one involving a potential five-star flip attempt on the recruiting trail.

Texas Staying in Pursuit of This Prized 5-Star

Looks like Sarkisian really wants to rattle a former employer here.

“Coach Sark” and his Texas staff haven’t wavered from their pursuit of five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson of Cathedral Catholic in San Diego. This despite USC earning assurance that Fa’alave-Johnson is locked in with the Trojans’ 2027 class.

“Texas doesn’t seem to care,” was what national recruiting insider for On3/Rivals Adam Gorney wrote Saturday evening.

How Texas is Approaching Recruiting the Blue Chip Talent

Gorney learned of this new development while at the Bash at the Beach 7-on-7 tournament held at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, which pits some of the area’s best high schools against one another.

He dove into the approach Texas is playing with the wide receiver/safety talent.

“The Longhorns seem to be playing the long game here in case anything changes at USC after this season or they can circle back closer to signing day because the San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic standout said Texas is still contacting him every single day,” Gorney said. “Others have backed down a little bit but Texas is still the team trying to stay in Fa’alave-Johnson’s mind although the five-star has been courteous but not curious at all.”

Wildcard for USC in Trying to Keep Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

USC holds an ace in the hole, though, in attempting to keep Fa’alave-Johnson from leaving the Trojans.

“Everything with USC remains incredibly strong, he keeps getting closer with USC great Marcus Allen and others and talking with coach Lincoln Riley about his role once he gets to campus,” Gorney said.

There’s a big emphasis on the past Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl XVIII Most Valuable Player. Allen is more than a USC legend in the eyes of Fa’alave-Johnson. The legendary Los Angeles Raiders running back hails from Fa’alave-Johnson’s home town of San Diego. So the 619 region connection is helping play a role in preventing Fa’alave-Johnson from decommitting.

Texas, however, is pulling out its own stops into getting Fa’alave-Johnson to turn to the Longhorns. Sarkisian and the Texas staff already successfully flipped one five-star out west one year ago. Sierra Canyon High star edge rusher Richard Wesley pivoted from his Oregon commitment and chose Texas in the summer of 2025 instead. Wesley is now gearing up for his first season in Austin.

So Texas has its eyes set on pulling off one more major recruiting flip. And is showing they don’t care about Fa’alave-Johnson’s loyalty toward USC.