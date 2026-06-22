Texas Inviting Alabama Legend During Recruiting Weekend Turns Heads

The Texas Longhorns invited two major blue chip recruits to Austin during Father’s Day weekend. But Easton Royal and Monshun Sales pulling up wasn’t the only head-turning moment from Saturday. One Alabama legend slid through Austin too: Jaylen Waddle.

The NFL veteran is preparing for his first season with the Denver Broncos. Yet fans would believe the star wide receiver would have his loyalty toward the Crimson Tide.

Nevertheless, Waddle turned heads by showing up to the big recruiting weekend for Alabama’s SEC rival. Fans couldn’t help but react to his surprise appearance as the Longhorns aim to close two big recruiting chases.

Why Jaylen Waddle Visited Texas Revealed

Fans who dive deeper into the Texas staff will see this: Past Alabama representation.

Starting with head coach Steve Sarkisian, who once coordinated the Tide offenses under legendary head coach Nick Saban. But that’s not all on the Bama side in the state capitol of Texas. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks is on the staff too.

Both were present during Waddle’s Tuscaloosa run. Especially when Waddle led the nation with 21.1 yards per catch in 2020 amid their national title run. That Alabama offense averaged an astonishing 48.5 points and 541.8 yards per game.

Waddle clearly was showing love to Banks and “Sark” during a significant recruiting weekend. Although fans could believe that Waddle came for another reason worth diving into.

Jaylen Waddle Could Rise as Sales Pitch here

Maybe Sarkisian and Banks called on their past Alabama pupil for one more reason: as a sales pitch for two emerging wideout stars.

Waddle thrived and emerged as a top 10 NFL Draft pick through Sarkisian’s offense. Banks served as tight ends coach during the 2018-2020 run Waddle went on at Alabama. Both saw firsthand the damage Waddle performed in a deep wideout unit.

Sarkisian brings outstanding pedigree as a wideout developer. Xavier Worthy emerged as the NFL Combine’s fastest man ever while becoming a first round selection. Jordan Whittington, Adonai Mitchell and Matthew Golden represent the other receivers Sark turned into pros.

Perhaps Waddle spent time with the two coaches as they aim to win over Sales and Royal. Or, Waddle was there to do some private training and just so happened to stumble across the big weekend on the campus. Time will tell what really happened in Austin. But still, fans reacted in a big way toward Waddle’s appearance.

What Fans Said About Jaylen Waddle Appearance

Fans immediately chimed in about this surprise visit.

“Easton and Monshun are gonna be Texas’s version of Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle,” a Texas fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Love former players who never played for Texas helping the cause,” another Texas fan shared.

Other fans joked how Alabama is “down bad” with seeing past legends showing up at other schools. But other fans fired off this reminder: Waddle was once a longtime Texas verbal commit. Before Saban and his coaching staff stepped in to intervene and add him in a huge recruiting coup.