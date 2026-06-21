Texas Longhorns Shakes Up SEC Recruiting After Landing Nation’s Top CB John Meredith

The Texas Longhorns latest recruiting move sent shockwaves across the entire SEC and served as the ultimate heartbreaker to Texas A&M.

Nation’s No. 1 cornerback John Meredith announced his commitment to the Longhorns Friday live on The Pat McAfee Show, becoming the top-rated CB the program has secured in the last 15 years.

The Aggies’ No. 1 ranked-recruiting class in 2027 Composite was a major threat to the entire offseason worth of aggressive recruiting efforts from Sarkisian. They paid off June 19, when the five-star plus prospect’s decision officially crowned Steve Sarkisian’s offseason worth of aggresive recruiting efforts the winner in the incredibly hot recruiting battle.

What made John Meredith Choose the Texas Longhorns?

The top CB in Class of 2027, Meredith, wrapped up his official visit, his third visit in total, to Austin earlier this month. He also took a visit to A&M the week before heading to Austin.

The primary credit for locking this down goes to Texas defensive backs coach Mark Orphey. He spearheaded the daily grind of this recruitment for over a year, building an ironclad relationship with Meredith.

“They went absolutely great. Great,” Meredith told Rivals of his visits to Austin this spring.

“Coach O is my dog. He came to see me at a practice and we had a good conversation. He kept it real with me. I’ve seen who they’ve recruited. They’re (waiting) on me,” the No. 1 CB further added of his visit and what made his choose the Longhorns.

However, Sarkisian’s ultimate cheat code was deploying special assistant Will Muschamp. Having an elite defensive mind and former SEC head coach in the room to break down film with Meredith and show him exactly how his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame would map into their coverage schemes completely separated Texas from the pack.

Plus, Texas didn’t back down when Meredith’s recruiting got messy. When Meredith transferred from Euless Trinity to North Crowley and was hit with the eligibility dispute by the district athletic committee, other programs wavered or let the noise distract them. The Longhorns stayed steady, keeping their focus entirely on his elite traits: his track-star speed (a blazing 21.74-second 200-meter dash) and his insane length.

What It Means for Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns?