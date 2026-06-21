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Texas Longhorns Shakes Up SEC Recruiting After Landing Nation’s Top CB John Meredith

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Texas Longhorns Head coach Steve Sarkisian
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Texas Longhorns lock in Nation's Top cornerback recruit John Meredith III.

The Texas Longhorns latest recruiting move sent shockwaves across the entire SEC and served as the ultimate heartbreaker to Texas A&M.

Nation’s No. 1 cornerback John Meredith announced his commitment to the Longhorns Friday live on The Pat McAfee Show, becoming the top-rated CB the program has secured in the last 15 years.

The Aggies’ No. 1 ranked-recruiting class in 2027 Composite was a major threat to the entire offseason worth of aggressive recruiting efforts from Sarkisian. They paid off June 19, when the five-star plus prospect’s decision officially crowned Steve Sarkisian’s offseason worth of aggresive recruiting efforts the winner in the incredibly hot recruiting battle.

What made John Meredith Choose the Texas Longhorns?

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns

GettyTexas Longhorns lock in Nation’s Top cornerback recruit John Meredith III.

The top CB in Class of 2027, Meredith, wrapped up his official visit, his third visit in total, to Austin earlier this month. He also took a visit to A&M the week before heading to Austin.

The primary credit for locking this down goes to Texas defensive backs coach Mark Orphey. He spearheaded the daily grind of this recruitment for over a year, building an ironclad relationship with Meredith.

“They went absolutely great. Great,” Meredith told Rivals of his visits to Austin this spring.

“Coach O is my dog. He came to see me at a practice and we had a good conversation. He kept it real with me. I’ve seen who they’ve recruited. They’re (waiting) on me,” the No. 1 CB further added of his visit and what made his choose the Longhorns.

However, Sarkisian’s ultimate cheat code was deploying special assistant Will Muschamp. Having an elite defensive mind and former SEC head coach in the room to break down film with Meredith and show him exactly how his 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame would map into their coverage schemes completely separated Texas from the pack.

Plus, Texas didn’t back down when Meredith’s recruiting got messy. When Meredith transferred from Euless Trinity to North Crowley and was hit with the eligibility dispute by the district athletic committee, other programs wavered or let the noise distract them. The Longhorns stayed steady, keeping their focus entirely on his elite traits: his track-star speed (a blazing 21.74-second 200-meter dash) and his insane length.

What It Means for Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns?

Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian

GettyTexas Longhorns lock in Nation’s Top cornerback recruit John Meredith III.

The rewards after locking in a Top 10 prospect start with Sarkisian’s program surging in the Class of 2027 rankings. Prior to Meredith’s commitment, Texas’ class was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 12 class in the 2027 cycle with 15 commitments.
Now, Texas sits at No. 6, just waiting for their next OV weekend to make it into the Top 5.
Of their 15 pledges, five rank as top 100 players for the cycle.
Plus, Meredith’s commitment coming on Friday, right before another OV weekend was a mastermind move by Sarkisian.
Texas is currently hosting its third massive Official Visit (OV) weekend of the summer on the Forty Acres, with over a dozen uncommitted, elite blue-chip prospects in town, including 5-star wideout Easton Royal and 4-star safety Greedy James.
By securing the nation’s No. 1 corner right as those guys were unpacking their bags in Austin, Texas created an immediate avalanche effect. It sent a message to every uncommitted recruit on campus.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar

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Texas Longhorns Shakes Up SEC Recruiting After Landing Nation’s Top CB John Meredith

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