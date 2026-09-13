Texas Avoids Massive Fine After Dramatic Upset Win Over Ohio State

“I had nightmares about that game last year.”

Needless to say Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning felt the weight of the world on his shoulders heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 1-ranked Ohio State.

Texas pulled off the 24-23 upset in a rematch of last year’s season opener, which the Longhorns lost 14-7 to the Buckeyes — and this year’s game looked a lot different for Texas.

Yes, UT trailed by three touchdowns entering the fourth quarter. But unlike last season, Manning delivered in the clutch and he and head coach Steve Sarkisian finally have a signature win on their resumes.

But that wasn’t the only reason the Longhorns had to celebrate.

Texas Avoided a Hefty Fine After Pulling off Ohio State Upset

Upsetting the No. 1 team in the country is quite the accomplishment. And despite having every reason to do so, Longhorns fans didn’t storm the field after Saturday’s big win — a move that saved the school quite a chunk of change.

The SEC started cracking down on schools that stormed the field or the court after a win, increasing the fines for schools that violate that rule to $500,000 last year.

The old rule started with a $100,000 fine that increased to $250,000 for a second offense, and $500,000 for a third offense.

“The motivation was ‘field rushing is field rushing, the first time or the 18th time,’” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the time. “The random nature of, if you’re the one getting rushed, it doesn’t feel good. It might be the first time (it happened) there, but it might be your sixth time in a row, literally.”

The SEC does reserve the right to rescind any field- or court-storming fines if the opposing team and all officials are allowed to get safely back to the locker room before the fans descend onto the field or court.

Fans Have Mixed Opinions on Not Storming the Field

As the Longhorns celebrated their come-from-behind win, most fans were applauding that UT didn’t storm the field. Others questioned why the fans didn’t join the celebration.

“Go ahead, Texas fans. Storm the field. It’d be worth it,” one fan stated.

“If you’ll notice: Texas came back from 20 points down to beat the #1 team in the final seconds…and we still didn’t storm the field. Why? Cause WE’RE TEXAS,” another exclaimed.

“I think we have undeniable proof that Texas fans will never storm the field (and that’s a good thing). If it was ever gonna happen, it would have happened tonight,” a third fan noted.

“Hey Ohio State fans… is it ok for Texas fans to storm the field or nah? Since you seem to be the experts on that,” remarked another fan.

“How do you not storm the field after that comeback over the #1 team in the country?” one user asked.

“Texas not allowing a field storm is LAME,” another user scoffed.

There was also a small contingency of fans who mocked Barstool Sports founder and noted Michigan fan Dave Portnoy because the Wolverines stormed the field the previous week after beating unranked Western Michigan on a last-second Hail Mary.

“The University of Texas just beat Ohio State. Ohio State was ranked number one and the UT fans did not storm the field. University of Michigan fans stormed the field after beating Western Michigan. What a difference,” one user quipped.

“Did Texas storm the field when they beat #1 Ohio state? @stoolpresidente,” another user replied.

“Did you notice how Texas didn’t storm the field even after beating #1? Stay classy [Portnoy],” a third user sneered.