Texas QB Arch Manning Watched By 2 NFL Teams in Dominant Longhorns Opener

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns started the season comfortably.

They hosted Texas State and won big on Saturday, 59-7.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, had a comfortable day at the office.

He tied his career-high with four touchdown passes, including two to Cam Coleman.

Overall, Arch completed 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards and those four scores. He did throw one interception.

The phenom also ran three times for six yards.

There’s still a long season with tougher tests to come for the young Manning, but it was a good start.

He was recently ranked the No. 1 prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and nothing Manning did on Saturday will change that.

Interestingly, only two NFL teams were in attendance at the game.

Which NFL Teams Watched Arch?

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers sent representatives to Austin to watch Manning and his impressive bunch of teammates.

There was tons of talent to be seen, and Texas certainly put on a show.

For example, RB Hollywood Smothers ran 10 times for 70 yards.

Ryan Wingo had seven catches for 121 yards, and Coleman had the aforementioned two touchdowns (three catches for 70 yards total).

Graceson Littleoton made six tackles and also returned a fumble for a touchdown.

But yeah, it’s always fun to see Arch.

Included in attendance was the Packers GM, who then moved on to watch LSU-Clemson on Saturday night:

Two NFL teams are in attendance for Texas’ home opener today: the Packers and Giants. Among those in attendance — Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, per source. Additionally, 15 NFL clubs are expected to be represented at Clemson-LSU tonight. Among the teams expected: • Chiefs

•… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 5, 2026

Why Weren’t More NFL Teams at Texas?

At first glance, it might seem like just two NFL teams in attendance for the Longhorns’ opener was a weird move.

Then you look at the schedule.

Next week, Texas takes on the No. 1 team in the country, Ohio State.

It seems like all 32 teams in the NFL would be represented there. There won’t be a setting to see more high-end talent in one place, and going up against each other to get an extra good read on what everyone can do.

Arch will be tested, just like OSU QB Julian Sayin will be tested. The high-end receivers, like Wingo and Coleman and OSU’s Jeremiah Smith, will get a chance to shine. So will RBs like the aforementioned Smothers and the Buckeyes’ Bo Jackson.

It’ll be awesome. Texas vs. Texas State and Ohio State vs. Ball State were just very tame appetizers for what comes next in Week 2 of the FBS college football season.