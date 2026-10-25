Texas QB Arch Manning Drops Honest Quote After Win Over Ole Miss

The No. 19 Texas Longhorns entered Saturday night with a must-win mindset against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels.

Nobody played with a bigger chip on his shoulder than Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who hasn’t had the season many envisioned so far. The criticism was loud in Austin this week.

Despite some misfires throughout the game, Manning delivered several stellar moments and helped lead the Longhorns to a massive 34-27 win.

Manning completed 18 of 30 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns. He also lost a fumble on a sack after an Ole Miss defender beat Texas’ left tackle off the line of scrimmage.

Manning Drops Honest Quote After Win

Following the victory, Manning opened up during his postgame press conference about the emotions he felt after last weekend’s loss.

“It was a hard Sunday when I went over to their place, damn near bawled crying over to them,” Manning said of seeing his family. “So just being able to see them after a game after a win felt good.”

#Texas QB Arch Manning says last Sunday was a tough day. He spent it with his parents, bawling crying. Plus, what does an “Edgy Arch” looks like in practice. @ontexasfootball https://t.co/riWKfXQSeo — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) October 25, 2026

Manning also said he likes when people count him out after a lifetime of hype and high expectations.

“I’ve been hyped up all my life… I think I kind of like being, you know, disregarded and counted out,” Manning added, via Inside Texas.

Steve Sarkisian Praises Manning After Victory

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was quick to praise Manning after the gritty win.

“The guys see it. They see him get up. They see him fiery, you know,” Sarkisian said. “They see him high step in the end zone on the touchdown at the end. The guys like that stuff, you know. And that’s part of our DNA too; it’s cut from his cloth. And so I think it’s helpful.”

Looking at Texas

While this was a big win for Texas, and the Longhorns should certainly enjoy it, they still have some massive games on their schedule that they’ll need to win.

They’ll remain home next weekend when they take on Mississippi State on Oct. 31. After that, they’ll have back-to-back road games against No. 22 Missouri and No. 18 LSU before ending the regular season with a home matchup against Arkansas and a road rivalry game against Texas A&M.