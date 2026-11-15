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Texas QB Arch Manning Faces Rough NFL Projection Amid Struggles Against LSU

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Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns is one of the disappointments among the Cleveland Browns potential 2027 quarterback draft picks

Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a chance to make a statement win over LSU, but instead could be sinking his own NFL hopes.

Manning threw two interceptions, leading to rising concerns about the once-top prospect’s NFL projection. The Texas quarterback has endured some up-and-down performances this season, leading to a range of predictions on where he could land in the NFL draft — and questions on whether he could return to Texas instead.

Arch Manning Still an NFL Prospect

After Manning’s second interception against LSU on Saturday, many questioned whether he could still be considered a top NFL prospect.

“I just saw a Fox Sports ticker on the bottom of the screen that said Drew Mestemaker and Arch Manning are in a battle for #1 pick in 2027… in what world?” noted analyst Landon Tengwell in a post on X.

Reporter Zach Dimmit suggested that the Longhorns needed to give Manning more help in the backfield.

“Probably not wise to constantly put Arch Manning in empty sets against this LSU defense,” Dimmit wrote in a post on X.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Texas QB Arch Manning Faces Rough NFL Projection Amid Struggles Against LSU

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