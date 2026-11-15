Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Reveals What He Told Lane Kiffin After Dramatic LSU Win

The Texas Longhorns got the result they needed against LSU, but Steve Sarkisian had something supportive to say about the coach on the other sideline. After Texas escaped Tiger Stadium with a 22-21 victory Saturday night, Sarkisian praised Lane Kiffin and the program he is building. Beating a friend did not stop him from offering encouragement afterward. Holly Rowe asked what he told Kiffin after beating him.

“Well, hey, Lane’s a great coach, he’s got a great team and a h*ll of a program,” Sarkisian said. “They are going to be good for a long time.”

That was a generous assessment after a game decided by one point. Texas had to put together a comeback, with Arch Manning helping the Longhorns finish the job. For Kiffin, it was another difficult ending in front of an LSU crowd that wanted a much different result.

Steve Sarkisian Offers Support for Lane Kiffin

There is history behind Sarkisian’s response. The coaches worked together at USC under Pete Carroll and later overlapped at Alabama under Nick Saban. Their connection was part of the buildup to a game that carried plenty of significance without the personal subplot.

Saturday gave that friendship a competitive edge. Both needed the win, and neither could afford to spend the evening worrying about how the other would feel afterward. Sarkisian still found room to acknowledge Kiffin once the football was over.

His praise also went beyond calling Kiffin a good coach. Saying LSU will be good for a long time expressed confidence in the direction of the program. Tigers fans do not have to feel better about the loss to recognize what Sarkisian was saying.

Texas Finds a Way to Leave Baton Rouge With a Win

The Longhorns needed more than a comfortable offensive performance to survive this one. Earlier in the game, Sarkisian reached for a creative fourth-down call, using Manning as a decoy while Raleek Brown took a direct snap through the quarterback’s legs. Brown picked up six yards to keep the possession alive.

Texas eventually earned a field goal on that drive, cutting LSU’s first-half lead to 14-10. In a game decided by a single point, keeping that possession moving proved valuable. It was one example of how much work went into securing the road victory.

The comeback ultimately gave Texas the happier ending. It did not leave Sarkisian dismissing the opponent that had pushed his team to the finish. His comments reflected respect for what the Longhorns had just faced.

LSU fans will understandably want victories to accompany that praise. For Texas, though, the night ended with a win and a reminder that fierce competition does not require personal hostility. Sarkisian could celebrate his team’s escape while still believing Kiffin has better days ahead.