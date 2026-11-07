Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Had Receipts Ready Following Missouri Victory

The Texas Longhorns entered their highly anticipated matchup against the Missouri Tigers with plenty to prove. Following the victory, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear that his team had heard the outside noise, and he wasn’t interested in letting the criticism go unanswered.

Texas has faced questions about its toughness, consistency and ability to handle physical opponents. Sarkisian believes his players answered those questions on the field, particularly against a Missouri program that presented another opportunity to make a statement.

Speaking during his postgame opening remarks, Sarkisian addressed the doubts surrounding his team before kickoff. His comments, shared in a video by CJ Vogel of On Texas Football, offered an interesting glimpse into the mentality inside the Longhorns’ locker room.

“I could hear the talk getting on the plane yesterday. I could hear the talk,” Sarkisian said. “Nobody believed we would win the game. Nobody thought we’d come here and win the game. Nobody thought we were tough enough at the line of scrimmage. Everybody thought we would get pushed around.”

Those words reveal exactly where Sarkisian believes Texas has been underestimated. The irony is that Texas was still favored to win. So technically Sarkisian is not accurate in his sentiment.

Steve Sarkisian Makes Bold Claim About Texas Football

The most interesting part of Sarkisian’s message wasn’t simply that Texas proved its critics wrong. It was how he framed the Longhorns’ success against ranked competition.

“That’s six straight top 25 wins for us,” Sarkisian said. “I think the next closest team in the country has two, and our second top 25 win on the road. Like we say all the time, we are big game hunters, and we showed up again today.”

That is a confident statement from a coach who understands the expectations surrounding Texas football.

However, Sarkisian’s comments also highlight something worth examining. Winning against ranked opponents requires more than having talented players. Teams must respond when the environment becomes uncomfortable, especially when facing physical opponents away from home.

For Texas, the Missouri matchup provided another opportunity to demonstrate that its identity extends beyond recruiting rankings and preseason expectations.

Texas Sends Important Message About Its Identity

There is a difference between winning games you’re expected to win and consistently delivering when the stakes increase. Sarkisian clearly wants his program measured by the latter.

His emphasis on the line of scrimmage is particularly telling. Physicality remains one of the defining characteristics of successful SEC teams, and Texas cannot afford to rely exclusively on explosive offensive plays against its toughest opponents.

The Longhorns need to win difficult possessions, protect their quarterback and hold their ground when opposing defenses challenge them.

Sarkisian’s postgame remarks suggest he believes his team is developing that mentality. Of course, the real challenge is sustaining it. One impressive victory can change the conversation for a week, but championship-caliber programs must repeatedly meet that standard.

Texas has embraced the pressure that comes with playing meaningful games. Now, Sarkisian wants everyone to understand that his Longhorns aren’t simply hoping to survive those moments. They’re actively hunting them.