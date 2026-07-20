Texas Talent Handed Early Heisman Trophy Hype But it’s not Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning rises as a popular Heisman Trophy favorite out in Austin. This is the second straight season he’s overhearing the hype. Yet the Longhorns happen to have a potential future winner of the coveted award on their hands this fall too.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian himself sees a lot of immense stardom coming from this offensive option.

“Sark” raved about the untapped potential of this individual. Even comparing him to a past first round wideout and future Super Bowl winner he once coached. Who also happened to win a Heisman Trophy under the coach, which only fuels the belief this playmaker can win it down the road.

His words fuel the belief that if it’s not Manning who wins the Heisman, perhaps this talent wins it in the future.

Steve Sarkisian Raves About Texas Newcomer

Sarkisian sees a lot of DeVonta Smith in the Longhorns’ newest weapon Jermaine Bishop Jr.

That’s right, the same Smith who claimed the 2020 Heisman Trophy at Alabama. And during a time Sarkisian called the plays under Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide as offensive coordinator.

“When we were in Alabama, DeVonta Smith was our emergency corner,” Sarkisian explained to attendees at the Texas High School Coaches Association meeting. “He would take the first scout period, he would go with the defense and Coach Saban and play corner, and then he’d come over and play wide receiver in the second scout period. So, you know, think about that.”

So here’s why Sarkisian brought up the story in drawing parallels to Bishop.

“The year that guy wins the Heisman Trophy, he was practicing on defense in part of practice,” Sarkisian said. Basically implying how Bishop is pulling something similar in previous practice sessions.

Jermaine Bishop Brings 2-Way Stardom

Bishop mirrors Smith on the receiving end. But he lures two-way potential to the ‘Horns.

Some analysts believe he’s comparable to another Heisman winner: Travis Hunter in 2024 with Colorado.

“He brings great energy,” Sarkisian continued. “He loves the game, loves competing, loves practice and he loves working at it. He’s got natural leadership ability.”

Bishop is now building his own immense hype in the state capitol of Texas outside of Manning.

Impact of Jermaine Bishop’s Potential

Smith is a hellacious comparison for an incoming true freshman. Many college football fans, particularly those in Tuscaloosa, recall how the past Tide wideout blew away defenses in his senior season.

Bishop matching Smith’s numbers, including hitting more than the 24 touchdowns he created, will ignite Heisman chatter.

The downside is this is a lot of hype for someone who hasn’t officially caught the ball from Manning. Or someone who hasn’t delivered his impact, game-changing moment in a single game.

But the mere fact he walks into a system already catered to him sparks the future stardom for Bishop. Even if it’s not 2026, Bishop can fire up Heisman Trophy talk in 2027 and 2028. He’s now the most anticipated newcomer arriving to Austin post Manning. Texas fans now have a future dynamo to watch on Saturdays in the Fall.