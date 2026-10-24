Tim Tebow Makes Strong Statement on Texas QB Arch Manning Before Ole Miss Game

There isn’t a team or quarterback facing more pressure Saturday than the No. 19 Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning.

Three weeks ago, the Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country and thriving. Fast-forward to now, and they’re entering Saturday with back-to-back losses, including last week’s defeat to the unranked Florida Gators.

Now, Texas is pretty much playing for its season. Saturday night, the Longhorns will take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at home in Austin.

Tim Tebow Makes Strong Statement on Manning

Manning has faced plenty of backlash, and some of the criticism stems from his failure to meet expectations, which may have been excessive from the start.

However, the Manning name carries a lot of weight, and Texas has a roster loaded with talent.

Yet, the offense hasn’t been able to find a rhythm. While many are blaming Manning, former college football star and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow believes the 22-year-old quarterback isn’t the only one struggling.

“Look so many people… and it’s easy to jump on the bandwagon of criticizing the young man. I just don’t believe it’s fair, I don’t believe it’s accurate,” Tebow said on SportsCenter Friday. “Yes, I think Arch needs to improve, I think he will improve, and he has to make more plays.

“But equally as important. He’s got to get more help. His offensive line has to improve, Receivers, although they’re really talented, they also have to improve when they’re getting 1-on-1. And here’s some stats I want to share with you. The last three weeks the pressure rate for the Texas offense has been 137th in the FBS, the sack rate 135th in the FBS, yards before contact for there rushers, 0.5, 127th in the FBS. So it’s really easy to say it’s all on Arch. it’s just not true. Yes he has to improve and I believe he will, but he’s got to get more help.”

“[Arch Manning has] gotta get more help. The offensive line has to improve.” —@TimTebow on the Longhorns’ recent struggles. https://t.co/GA2j8uxLZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 23, 2026

Steve Sarkisian Says Manning Is ‘Edgy’

Manning appears to be hearing the criticism, and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says the quarterback is entering the weekend feeling “edgy.”

“I would use the word edgy, and I like it,” Sarkisian said Thursday “He’s edgy right now…we created something else. I don’t know if we lost him, we created this, we did, all of us. Y’all included me, the whole thing, right? Everybody on ESPN, we’ve created this. And so we’ll see what comes out of it.

“Honestly, I appreciate that about him. At some point, he’s gotta fight back. And the best way for him to fight back is going out and playing really good football with his teammates, and enjoy playing football with his teammates. And so I’m looking forward to watching him compete Saturday night.”