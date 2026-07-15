Urban Meyer Got Brutally Honest About Texas QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has faced a whole new level of pressure that no college football quarterback has faced in a long time.

Just based on having the last name of the most prominent football family ever, it sure has something to do with it, as he has to live up to what his grandfather, Archie, and his uncles, Peyton and Eli, did in the NFL.

Based on last year, it seems to be going okay, as it was a rough start to the 2025 season for him, but he turned it on later in the year to show that he can be a force in college football. The question is whether he can continue that success going into the 2026 season.

Urban Meyer Gives His Thoughts on Arch Manning Entering 2026 Season

Former college football head coach and current FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff analyst Urban Meyer chimed in on Manning. Meyer acknowledged that while the Longhorns had some struggles early in the season, Manning better get used to the pressure of big-time college football.

“I think the common denominator of every great quarterback is a great group of players around him. And I remember talking to Sark about this, you know, everybody’s all over Arch Manning and I get it, you’re a quarterback and you had that last name, get used to it, pal. That’s going to be the rest of your life. However, when players aren’t open, that’s not the quarterback’s fault. And the receivers against Ohio State really struggled. They’re very talented. They didn’t play great in that game. Yeah. Every quarterback that has a great year, he is surrounded by dudes.”

Despite the shaky start, Manning ended the season on a high note and played well for the Longhorns. He completed 61.4% of his passes for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions, adding another 399 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns.

Texas finished the 2025 season with a 10-3 record and defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl. Manning was named the MVP of the bowl game after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 155 yards and two more scores in the win.

Arch Manning Better Be Ready for Pressure Entering Texas Longhorns’ 2026 Season

Expectations for the Longhorns entering the 2026 season are even higher than they were last year, now that Manning has a year under his belt. He also has a ton of weapons on offense that should help him progress faster than he did last season.

According to ESPN’s FPI Power Index rankings, the Longhorns are the second-ranked team in the nation behind the Ohio State Buckeyes. Texas’ FPI is 26.9, while the Buckeyes have 28.7.

It’s going to take a faster start from Manning and the offense in order to get this program heading in the right direction to contend for a national title. Texas starts the 2026 campaign at home against Texas State before having another showdown against the Buckeyes.