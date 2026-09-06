What Did Texas QB Arch Manning Say After His Monster Performance?

Even in a game never expected to be in doubt, Arch Manning still had pressure to perform in Texas‘ 2026 season opening game on Saturday. And aside from one interception, Manning delivered by padding his statistics in the Longhorns’ 59-7 win over Texas State.

Manning completed 20-of-27 passes for 305 yards with four touchdown passes on the day. He even scrambled for six yards as well.

Then, after the game, Manning, taking a page out of both of uncle’s books, discussed his play with reporters, using it as an opportunity to shed light on the playmakers around him.

Arch Manning Credits Texas’ Playmakers for His Big Game

“I like that we got a lot of guys involved, it seems like we’ve got a lot of playmakers who kinda do everything,” said Manning, according to Nick Meyer of Clutch Points.

But the then made sure to take responsibility for his error that led to the pick and for any other imperfections from the offense as a whole.

“There was a rough patch before half, that was on me, other than that I thought it was a good first outing, obviously there’s a lot of room to improve, but I was pleased with the guys,” the Longhorns highly hyped quarterback told reporters during his postgame press conference.

Manning is Looking to Take His Game to Another Level in 2026

Deciding to stay in school and continue developing, the 2026 season marks Manning’s second as Texas’ full-time starter and fourth overall year with the program. Manning led the Longhorns to a 10-3 record despite controversially missing out on a bid to the College Football Playoff last season. He recorded 3,163 passing yards with 26 touchdowns to seven interceptions, while running for 399 yards on the ground.

Up next for Manning and Texas is a big time matchup with Ohio State. Texas will host the Buckeyes on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.