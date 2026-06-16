How Texas Tech Just Engaged In One Of The Most Embarrassing News Cycles In Brendan Sorsby Case

The Brendan Sorsby situation is over. Well, kind of. And it has been one of the strangest seven-day news cycles in recent history.

So, here’s the timeline. Sorsby was recently under investigation for being engaged in sports gambling and was declared ineligible by the NCAA. That was later overruled when Lubbock District Judge Ken Curry granted Sorsby a temporary injunction, and Texas Tech prepared to have him play in 2026.

Sorsby had checked into a rehabilitation facility back in April after an NCAA investigation indicated he had placed more than $90,000 in bets. Those included bets that regarded his own team as well.

After Texas Tech appeared to defend their former quarterback, it was announced late Monday night that the two parties were going their separate ways.

“When Brendan’s lawsuit resulted in the granting of a temporary injunction, we found ourselves in a difficult situation,” the statement read. “With his health and wellness as our top priority, we supported him in spite of very different perspectives and opinions.”

It continued on to reflect their support of Sorsby, even though it appears Texas Tech simply could not handle the heat and multiple schools prohibiting their staff from scheduling sports contests against the Red Raiders.

“Our position was challenged by many, but our support for him never changed. We will continue to extend all available resources that Brendan had as a student and athlete to ensure his transition is as successful as possible.”

The next stop for Sorsby? The NFL’s Supplemental Draft. And how exactly that endeavor will go is nothing short of unpredictable.

Brendan Sorsby Reacts To Texas Tech’s Decision

Sorsby released a statement around the same time the news broke, which said a lot without saying anything at all, really.

“I am grateful for the support from my family, my Tech coaching staff, teammates, the community and so many others who have encouraged me to address and learn more about this important issue,” Sorsby wrote on social media. “As my journey continues, I remain fully committed to and focused on being the best I can be both on and off the field.”

It appears Sorsby is moving forward, even though it is probably not how he would have wanted to.

Did Texas Tech Do The Right Thing About Brendan Sorsby?

Texas Tech has faced no shortage of backlash over its handling of the Sorsby situation. Many have taken it as if the program swung from one side of the pendulum to the other in hardly any time at all, and evaluated it as if the school had caved to some of the pressure.

At the end of the day, it’s easy to argue that Texas Tech did what it had to do. The university risked multiple programs refusing to schedule games against them, and it’s something that was already in motion

On top of this, what Sorsby did was a serious violation of NCAA rules and keeping a player who does things like this in the public spotlight as an active member of the team, and likely a starter, is simply not the best look.