Brendan Sorsby Entering NFL Supplemental Draft: Three Potential Landing Spots

The Brendan Sorsby saga continues as the former Texas Tech quarterback announced his intention to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft after he and the Red Raiders elected to part ways after a short, but incredibly wild news cycle.

After originally being ruled ineligible, a Lubbock judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction. Texas Tech stood behind its quarterback and the idea of him starting for the Red Raiders this season, but it appears the backlash was simply too much for them to handle, as some schools prohibited their teams from scheduling Texas Tech.

It appeared many others were going to follow suit, putting the university in a difficult position that wasn’t worth it.

While the long-term future for Sorsby remains incredibly murky, here’s a look at three possible NFL teams he could land with in his next move, in no particular order.

1. Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are just one of several teams entering the 2026 season with a quarterback situation that is difficult to have faith in. Behind Bryce Young, there isn’t a lot of certainty, and Sorsby could serve as the ideal backup solution behind the former Alabama passer.

If the Panthers do end up bringing Sorsby on, he’ll be battling Kenny Pickett for the second spot on the depth chart. Other quarterbacks currently in Carolina include Will Grier and Haynes King. With what Sorsby brings to the table, and some of the ways his style of play aligns with Young’s, he could transition easily. It’s also worth noting that Young’s job may not be secure in the long term after he struggled in 2025, posting a concerning touchdown-to-interception ratio of 23-to-11.

Depending on how things go, Sorsby may have the chance to eventually overtake him for the starting job. We’ll cross that bridge when — and if — we get there.

2. Atlanta Falcons.

This possibility has not been discussed as much as some of the other teams on this list, but it makes sense when you look at the big picture. After the Kirk Cousins experiment ultimately failed in Atlanta, the Falcons now face further uncertainty with Michael Penix Jr.’s injury issues and the fact that he simply has not lived up to the expectations that go along with being an early first-round draft pick.

The Falcons clearly are not afraid to move on from Penix if necessary, recently bringing on former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to compete for the starting job. And it’s a battle Tagovailoa seems to have pulled ahead in, at least for now.

It will be interesting to see if either of these two ends up being up to par for the long haul, and adding Sorsby into the mix with so many variables could be quite the show to watch.

3. New York Jets.

The Jets have one of the poorest quarterback rooms in the NFL, and they’ve been mentioned as a potential future landing spot for multiple other signal-callers, including Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Of course, that possibility will only arise if Mayfield and Tampa Bay cannot reach a long-term deal amid their current contract negotiations.

For now, where the NFL’s supplemental draft is concerned, the Jets will have to decide whether or not they think Sorsby or former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is the more suitable option. The Jets just brought Klubnik into the fold, selecting him with the 110th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team traded up for the spot, sending their 128th and 140th picks to the Cincinnati Bengals.