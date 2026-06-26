Brendan Sorsby Saga Continues With Another Wild Turn In CFL Decision

Brendan Sorsby just cannot seem to catch a break. Whether he deserves to, after violating NCAA rules by gambling as a college football player is a matter of opinion, but there’s no denying that things simply have not gone his way at all since he was caught.

Reviewing the saga that seems not to have reached its end, Sorsby has experienced about as many ups and downs as he possibly could have. That continued into the weekend, when the CFL announced it would not allow Sorsby into its league.

This is bad news for Sorsby, who already had to part ways with Texas Tech after the scandal and also lost an opportunity when he declared for the NFL’s supplemental draft, only for the league to announce it would not be holding one this year.

CFL Decides It Will Not Allow Brendan Sorsby Into Its League After His Gambling Issues

The CFL did not mince words in its stand against Sorsby having the option to take his career over to Canada.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL,” the league said in a statement of its decision. “The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning.

“At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

Whether the league changes its mind remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards at this time.

What Is Next For Brendan Sorsby?

That is indeed the question of the hour, but finding a logical answer seems almost impossible with all of the events that have occurred since Sorsby was originally ruled ineligible by the NCAA. But, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to be able to tell the former Texas Tech quarterback’s future may be in complete peril.

There are potentially some legal issues on Sorsby’s end, with his attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, previously stating publicly that he viewed the NFL’s decision not to hold a supplemental draft as a CBA violation. Kessler is planning to take the issue to the NFL Players Association in hopes of reaching some type of solution. How that legal battle ultimately turns out remains to be seen.

But for now, most analysts do not believe legal action will lead to the NFL overturning its decision. It is also up for debate when and how Sorsby will have a chance to enter the NFL, and under what circumstances.

One thing that could make sense for Sorsby to pursue is another startup league like the XFL and the USFL, as well as an attempt to join a league in another country, even though Canada is clearly not up for that venture.

He must also be prepared for other countries and leagues to potentially follow suit in what looks, for now, like a complete blackballing or Sorsby.

It will be interesting to see what happens next as Sorsby continues to fight for a legitimate next opportunity.